November results for 3 On Your Side

(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

Annie Kudray says she sure is glad she contacted 3 On Your Side. Kudray says a huge tree owned and maintained by the City of Goodyear crashed into her backyard damaging her block wall and causing a huge mess.

Kudray says the city declined several times to reimburse her nearly $1,700 which is the cost of repairs to her property.

However, 3 On Your Side got involved and after investigating the issue, the city realized Kudray had complained to officials in the past about the large possibly falling during a storm.

As a result, the City Goodyear cut Kudray a check for around $1,700. It's money she says she wouldn't have received without 3 On Your Sides help.

"Thanks so much 3 On Your Side. I really, really am happy," she said.

3 On Your Side also helped a Scottsdale man by the name of Bill Romjue. He paid off a $2,200 bill to an online retailer called Fingerhut.

However, Fingerhut says it never received the money and sent their attorneys after Romjue asking him to pay again.

In fact, the attorneys had already filed a lawsuit and Romjue was supposed to go to court to face civil litigation.

But then, 3 On Your Side got involved. We showed the attorneys documents proving Romjue had paid the balance in full.

After that, the lawsuit was dropped and Romjue did not have to fork over another $2,200. He also didn't have to show up to court.

"Thank you very much, Gary Harper. I appreciate all you've done for me," Romjue said.

And Jessica Lynch says she has a beautiful new oven thanks to 3 On Your Side and a very generous viewer.

In a previous report, Lynch explained how the glass on her Kenmore oven shattered not once but on two separate occasions and Sears Corporate refused to repair or replace the oven.

That didn't sit well with the owner of a Sears Outlet Store in north Phoenix. That owner saw 3 On Your Side's initial report and took matters into his hands.

He actually delivered a brand new $900 oven to Lynch because he says it was just the right thing to do.

Lynch says she's grateful and claims it all happened because of 3 On Your Sides report.

I'm very thankful to Sears Outlet and 'Im very happy for 3 On Your Side getting involved and taking a chance," Lynch said.

And, when you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to recoup or save our viewers during the month of November, it comes to $8,471.

And for the entire year, it amounts to more than $165,589.

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

