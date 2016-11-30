November results for 3 On Your Side

Annie Kudray says a city-owned tree damaged her property but Goodyear wouldn't pay up. (Source: 3TV)

Annie Kudray says she sure is glad she contacted 3 On Your Side. Kudray says a huge tree owned and maintained by the City of Goodyear crashed into her backyard damaging her block wall and causing a huge mess.

Kudray says the city declined several times to reimburse her nearly $1,700 which is the cost of repairs to her property.

However, 3 On Your Side got involved and after investigating the issue, the city realized Kudray had complained to officials in the past about the large possibly falling during a storm.

As a result, the City Goodyear cut Kudray a check for around $1,700. It's money she says she wouldn't have received without 3 On Your Sides help.

"Thanks so much 3 On Your Side. I really, really am happy," she said.

3 On Your Side also helped a Scottsdale man by the name of Bill Romjue. He paid off a $2,200 bill to an online retailer called Fingerhut.

However, Fingerhut says it never received the money and sent their attorneys after Romjue asking him to pay again.

In fact, the attorneys had already filed a lawsuit and Romjue was supposed to go to court to face civil litigation.

But then, 3 On Your Side got involved. We showed the attorneys documents proving Romjue had paid the balance in full.

After that, the lawsuit was dropped and Romjue did not have to fork over another $2,200. He also didn't have to show up to court.

"Thank you very much, Gary Harper. I appreciate all you've done for me," Romjue said.

And Jessica Lynch says she has a beautiful new oven thanks to 3 On Your Side and a very generous viewer.

In a previous report, Lynch explained how the glass on her Kenmore oven shattered not once but on two separate occasions and Sears Corporate refused to repair or replace the oven.

That didn't sit well with the owner of a Sears Outlet Store in north Phoenix. That owner saw 3 On Your Side's initial report and took matters into his hands.

He actually delivered a brand new $900 oven to Lynch because he says it was just the right thing to do.

Lynch says she's grateful and claims it all happened because of 3 On Your Sides report.

I'm very thankful to Sears Outlet and 'Im very happy for 3 On Your Side getting involved and taking a chance," Lynch said.

And, when you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to recoup or save our viewers during the month of November, it comes to $8,471.

And for the entire year, it amounts to more than $165,589.

