Glendale man sells home, can't get escrow refund check

Aguilar was having trouble since Wells Fargo wouldn't put the refund check in his name. (Source: 3TV)

Michael Aguilar was getting the runaround when it came to get a refund after selling his parents' house. (Source: 3TV)

Michael Aguilar still has a hard time dealing with the death of his parents, who died just 13 months apart.

“It was hard for me because they were my pride and joy besides my wife. Losing my dad and then my mom, it was hard for me,” Aguilar said.

Following their deaths, Aguilar had to deal with his parents’ financial affairs, including the selling of their home.

“I had to put it up for sale, and the house sold in like two hours,” Aguilar said.

Aguilar successfully sold his parents’ home with no problem and proceeds from the sale were passed on to him.

However, Aguilar later discovered there was around $417 in an escrow account left over from the sale.

Getting that money, though, was next to impossible, he said.

“The escrow check was under my mom and my dad's name,” Aguilar said.

With the account under the names of his deceased parents, Aguilar said he tried dealing with Wells Fargo in order to get the bank to fix it. However, he claims Wells Fargo wouldn't do it.

“I took them the paperwork, the death certificates, the beneficiary deed and they say they still can't give me the check,” Aguilar said.

Aguilar says he's grown frustrated with Wells Fargo and just wants the issue to be resolved by putting the check in his name, as it should be.

He says his parents would be upset if they knew what he's been through.

“I think that their wishes aren’t done yet because this is holding it up. I don't think they're resting yet until all this is resolved. Then they will, I think,” Aguilar said.

3 On Your Side got a hold of Wells Fargo, which immediately looked into the matter. When they did, they discovered the mishap and reissued Aguilar a check for $417.

“Yes, it did arrive right away. The next day, they overnighted it,” Aguilar said.

Aguilar says he's glad to have the issue behind him and says he couldn't have done it without the help of 3 On Your Side.

“I got excited. I said, 'Thank God it's over with.' Now my mom and dad can rest in peace,” Aguilar said.

We never were given an explanation for why there was such a holdup getting this money, but Wells Fargo cleared things up as soon as it was brought to their attention and we appreciate that.

