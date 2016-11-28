3 On Your Side

UPDATE: Funeral homes will accept competitors' paid-in-full contracts

3 On Your Side first told you about Adelita Quijada about a week ago. She had no idea what to do when the funeral home that had been paid in advance to bury her mother when she dies went out of business. 

"If I have to pay something when she passes, I’m not going to have that money," Quijada told 3 On Your Side. "I don't make that much money."

In the previous report, Quijada explained how her 84-year-old mother bought a prepaid funeral policy years ago through an insurance company called Great Western Insurance. The funeral home listed in the contract was La Paz Funeral Home, but it has since gone out of business.

So, what do should a consumer do when the funeral home listed in his or her prepaid funeral contract shuts down? For the answer, we turned to Richardson Funeral Home in Tempe. 

"It happens more often than you think," owner Troy Richardson said.  

He’s been in the funeral industry for 20 years and says funeral homes do not have to accept an insurance policy made out to another home. That said, he explained that most are more than happy to do so anyway.  

He says family members -- Quijada in this case -- should simply look around.

"Most funeral homes will accept a funeral home trust or funeral home policy that has been taken out with another mortuary, especially if it's been paid in full," Richardson said.

The Arizona Board of Funeral Directors agreed with that recommendation.

So does Great Western Insurance Company.  In an email to 3 On Your Side, a spokesman said, "...funeral homes are willing to serve those left behind by funeral homes that have gone out of business."

One reason is that funeral homes know they're going to be paid. 

"You know, the money is good. There is money sitting there to pay for the funeral,” Richardson said.

He went on to say that even if the amount of the insurance policy isn't enough to cover all funeral expenses, most funeral homes, like his, are willing to absorb some of the costs in order to accommodate families. 

"Most funeral homes, if they're going to accept the policy, understand that and will discount prices down," Richardson explained.

Quijada says she’s relieved to learn that her mother’s prepaid funeral policy is still valid and won’t go to waste. Richardson Funeral Home says it will be more than happy to accommodate Quijada and accept her mother’s policy when the time comes.

