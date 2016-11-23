Pre-Check enrollment numbers continue to take off at Sky Harbor

Participants in the Pre-Check program don't have to take off their belts or shoes. (Source: KPHO/KTVK)

TSA's Pre-Check program is getting more popular every year. (Source: KPHO/KTVK)

The crazy chaos of the holidays always lands massive crowds at the airport.

“We expect to see some 50,000-plus days, which are big days for Phoenix,” said Jose Salinas, the federal security director for TSA at Sky Harbor.

Big days for the airlines means long lines for passengers.

June describes the experience.

“Last time it was like a block and a half,” she said.

“It varies by day. We have very good data that lets us know how to set the lanes up,” said Salinas.

He says TSA’s Pre-Check program has been taking off across the country.

“From last year to this year, we've essentially doubled our Pre-Check enrollment from 2 million to 4 million,” said Salinas.

Those Pre-Check passengers get to bypass the regular security lines, and with their own lanes, there’s less wait – an average of five minutes – and less hassle getting through the metal detectors.

“The best part about Pre-Check is that you don't have to worry about all those items you have to take out of all your bags,” said Phil, who’s been a member of the Pre-Check program for a couple of years.

Flyers get to keep their shoes and belt on, and their light outerwear. They also don’t have to remove their 3-1-1 liquids or their laptops from their bags.

“It's one of the few government things that does seem to work well,” said Phil.

The cost of the program is $85 for five years.

Many people believe $17 a year to fly through the fast lane is worth it.

But there is another price to pay, and it deals with privacy.

“We're able to go a little bit faster because now we're dealing with a passenger that we know,” said Salinas.

Dealing with a passenger the federal agency knows starts with a few personal questions online, such as where the applicant was born and if they have a criminal record. Then there’s an appointment at a Pre-Check enrollment center, where the applicant answers a few more questions and gets fingerprinted.

There's one at Sky Harbor next to baggage claim.

Giving up personal information in exchange for convenience isn't a big deal to some flyers.

“Small price to pay,” said June.

After a background check confirming an applicant’s information, most people will get their approval in the mail within two to three weeks. It contains their nine-digit “known traveler number,” allowing them to speed through security.

“Simple to get approved. I suggest everybody do it. Well, not everybody, because then they'll be in line ahead of me,” joked Phil.

