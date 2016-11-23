Help a kid by donating to the 'Forgotten Angel Toy Drive'

Every year thousands of Christmas Angel tags are taken from trees and never returned. And as many as 5,000 name tags are not picked from a tree. But you can help make Christmas special for all these valley kids.

Now through December 9th, donate a new, unwrapped toy at any Phoenix Fire Station to make sure no kid is forgotten.

Please bring your unwrapped gifts to the Chandler Fashion Center on Friday December 9th from 6 AM until 7 PM.

The Forgotten Angel Toy Drive is part of the 31st annual Christmas Angel program brought to you by 3TV and the Salvation Army.

Here's what you can do to take part in the Christmas Angel program.

Stop by the Christmas Angel tree at one of 14 Arizona shopping malls. Take a tag off the tree Find the gift. Then return it to the Salvation Army volunteers.

They'll do the rest, from wrapping it to getting it into the hands of a child who might otherwise go without. Make a BIG difference in the life of a child this Christmas!

Christmas Angel Locations