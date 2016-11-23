Jaime's Local Love: Marketplace 42

Marketplace 42 is a gathering of 60 local artisans who work hard at their crafts to help support their families and their friends in the community.

It began a year ago by Jacqueline Lara and Shelly Nemeth. Lara, a former mural artist and UPS driver, wanted to get back to her creative roots. And with Nemeth's business guidance, she gathered artists and furniture up-cyclers who wanted a friendly, on-trend and stylish venue to offer their items for sale.

Marketplace 42 offers a boutique-style setting and carefully stages items to best show their attributes. M42 also offers an ever growing variety of craft classes, outdoor vendor events, and charity fundraisers.

Marketplace 42

825 S. Cooper Rd

Ste. B3

Gilbert, AZ 85233

Hours : Tuesday through Saturday 10-6, and now Sundays 11-4 for the holiday season

Phone : 480-899-6642

email : Marketplace_42@yahoo.com

Facebook : https://www.Facebook.Com/groups/marketplace42/

Instagram: @marketplace42

Twitter: @marketplace_42

