St. Vincent de Paul preps 4,500 meals

St. Vincent de Paul plans to serve 4,500 Thanksgiving Day meals today to families in need throughout the Valley. St. Vincent de Paul moves over 10 million pounds of food through its food bank.

Thanksgiving Schedule:

9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Mesa Dining Room Thanksgiving Meal Service

67 W. Broadway Road, Mesa

10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. El Mirage Dining Room Thanksgiving Meal Service

14016 N. Verbana Street, El Mirage

11 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. Phoenix Dining Room Thanksgiving Meal Service

1075 W. Jackson Street, Phoenix

***This is a high volume location***

4:45 p.m. - 6 p.m. Family Thanksgiving Meal Service

420 W. Watkins Road, Phoenix



11 a.m. -noon Sunnyslope Dining Room Thanksgiving Meal Service

& 4:30 p.m. 5:30 p.m. 9227 N. 10th Avenue, Phoenix

For more information, visit: https://www.stvincentdepaul.net/

The Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving dinner

In a longtime tradition, The Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving dinner to Valley families in need at the Phoenix Convention Center. The Salvation Army staff, volunteers and community leaders will prepare and serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal to Valley families in need at the Phoenix Convention Center South Building 100 North 3rd Street, downtown Phoenix, on Thursday, November 24 at 10:30 am. The event includes entertainment, children's games and haircuts. This event is FREE to the public and Doors open at 9:30 am.

For more information, visit: www.salvationarmyphoenix.org

Get your turkey burn on before the big meal

Before you devour thousands of calories at your Thanksgiving meal, get your turkey burn on early. We join Orange Theory for their turkey burn classes and learn what it takes to burn off everything from the turkey to the pie.

For more information, visit: https://scottsdale.orangetheoryfitness.com/

Orangetheory Fitness Scottsdale

7000 E Mayo Blvd Ste 1016

Scottsdale - Phoenix, AZ, 85054-6152

Cross Streets: N. Scottsdale Rd and Mayo Blvd.

Top 2016 toys that teach

What will your kids be asking for this Holiday? Tomorrow is the biggest shopping day of the year. Laurie Schacht, from The Toy Insider breaks down this year's hottest educational toys that teach.

List of Teaching toys:

Real Cooking Ultimate Baking Starter Set (Skyrocket Toys)

The Ultimate Baking Starter Set includes real cooking tools and two perfectly proportioned mixes to make eight scrumptious Sprinkle Surprise Cupcakes and eight tasty Tuxedo Cupcakes, complete with edible toppings and decorations.

The set contains kid-friendly equipment, including two mixing bowls with an interchangeable suction base to keep it stable, a unique egg cracker that allows kids to crack eggs without the mess, and a silicone mini cupcake baking sheet.

Perfectly-sized cooking utensils include three measuring scoops, one scraper, one whisk, sixteen cupcake liners and four pastry bags with coupler tip to expertly frost cupcakes with a swirl.

Ages: 6+

MSRP: $29.99

Available: Target, Toys "R" Us



MarioKart 8 Quadcopter (Carrera of America)

Mario has his own quadrocopter with anti-gravity mode!

Based on MarioKart 8, it features a six-axle gyro system for flight stability, a protective cage for the rotors, and 2.4 GHz technology for up to seven minutes of flight.

It has beginner and advanced modes, and a rechargeable battery.

Ages: 8+

MSRP: $99.00

Available: Amazon, Toys "R" Us

Mebo (Skyrocket)

With endless ways to play, Mebo fosters STEM skills and creative open-ended play.

Control Mebo through an intuitive, free to play app for iOS and Android devices. Drive Mebo anywhere in the house to pick up snacks, spy on people, or even have conversations with them.

See what Mebo sees with the built-in POV camera, which streams live in HD. Lift and move items precisely with Mebo's articulated arm and gripping claw.

Speak through Mebo with the two-way audio and microphone, listen in on others, or even play music.

Six wheels let Mebo turn on a dime, and go anywhere as directed. Connect directly to Mebo's hotspot to access Mebo remotely.

Bring Mebo's personality to life with a custom sequence designed from pre-set animations like 360-degree spin, head shake and arm wave!



Ages: 8+

MSRP: $149.99

Available: Walmart

Razor Hovertrax Smart Scooter (Razor)

With a revolutionary auto-balance function and quick change, swappable battery packs, these hands-free, electric ride-ons will get the attention of fans nation-wide.

The DLX versions come with high-end finishes and a never before seen LED light show.

The Hovertrax is a two-wheeled dual platform device that uses gyro-sensor technology to sweep riders along with a shift of their feet forward, backward, around corners, or in a 360-degree spin.

Dual hub motors give riders a smooth and quiet ride for 60 minutes of fun. The product includes shatter-resistant polymer frames, anti-slip foot platforms, and rubber wheels with aluminum hubs.



Ages: 8+

MSRP: $459.99$599.99

Available: Toys "R" Us, Amazon, Target, Walmart

Speak Out Game (Hasbro)

Get ready to be doubled over with laughter with this ridiculous mouthpiece challenge game!

The Speak Out game brings friends and family together for laugh-out-loud fun as players try to say different phrases while wearing a mouthpiece that won't let them shut their mouth.

The laughter continues as players try to decipher what in the world their teammate is trying to say, and must correctly guess the phrase in order to earn the card.

The team with the most cards at the end of the game wins.



Ages: 16+

MSRP: $19.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Toys "R" Us

For more information, visit: http://www.thetoyinsider.com/

Valley food blogger Joanie Simon shows us how to whip up breakfast the day after turkey day without feeling like you're eating last night's meal!

Thanksgiving Eggs Benedict with all the leftovers

2 cups leftover stuffing

4 eggs

1 Tbsp. oil

1 cup leftover turkey

1 cup leftover veggies (carrots, celery, cauliflower, peppers)

1 cup leftover gravy

leftover cranberry sauce

Combine the stuffing with two eggs and mix, form into discs and cook in a sauté pan until browned and heated through. Set aside.

Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium high and add in the leftover veggies and sauté until soft, then add in the turkey and a few tablespoons of gravy to make it a hash.

Fry two eggs per your liking and serve hash on top of the stuffing patties, topped with the leftover gravy and fried eggs, with optional cranberry sauce on the side.

For more information on Joanie Simon, visit: www.JoanieSimon.com

Top toys for your hard to buy tween

Tomorrow is the biggest shopping day of the year, and if you have a teen on your list, they can be a challenge. Luckily, the Toy Insider Mom, Laurie Schacht, is here to help. She brings with her the top toys your teen and tween will love. This year's list, featuring 275 toys in Family Circle magazine, is the biggest ever.

For more information, visit: http://www.thetoyinsider.com/

Tired of Shepard's Pie? Try this new twist on Thanksgiving leftovers. Valley food blogger Joanie Simon shows us how.

Thanksgiving Leftovers Eggrolls with Cranberry Dipping Sauce

1 package eggroll wrappers

rice flour

oil for frying

variety of leftovers

½ cup cranberry sauce

2 Tbsp. plum sauce

Heat oil to 365F

Mix together some leftover stuffing, turkey and anything else you want to fill the eggrolls with.

Place 2 Tbsp. of the filling into the center of the wrapper and roll up like an envelope, sealing on the edges with a dab of water.

Dredge roll in rice flour.

Drop roll into frying oil and cook until golden brown, then remove and rest on a cooling rack then serve.

Dipping sauce can be made by combining cranberry and plum sauce.

For more information on Joanie Simon, visit: www.JoanieSimon.com