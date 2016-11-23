The Wildlife World Zoo: Black Swan

Black Swan Facts:

Native to Australia & New Zealand

Monogamous (about a 6% divorce rate)

Both male and female build the nest, incubate the egg and rear the young

They are black with white flight feathers and a red bill

Can have a 6ft wing span and weigh up to 20lbs

They have an oil gland at the base of their tail and they use their long neck to spread the oil all over their feathers making them water proof

There is no set migratory pattern, but rather opportunistic responses to either rainfall or drought

They lose all their flight feathers at once when they molt and they are unable to fly for about a month. During this time, they will usually settle on large, open waters for safety

They use their long neck to feed on under water vegetation

Relative to their size, Black Swans have the longest neck of all swan species.

The black swan is the state emblem of Western Australia, and appears on the state flag

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website www.wildlifeworld.com.

Local Love: Marketplace 42

Located at Cooper and Warner Roads in Gilbert, Marketplace 42 offers handcrafted, upcycled custom decor.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Marketplace42/

Store Hours:

Monday by appointment only

Tuesday Through Saturday 10-6, and now Sundays 11-4 for the holiday season

825 S Cooper Rd Ste B3

Gilbert AZ 85233

Phoenix Zoo Lights

ZooLights, presented by SRP and powered by EarthWise Energy™, will light up the sky for its 25th season on Wednesday, November 23, 2016, and every evening thereafter through January 8, 2017.

Ticket prices vary from $10.95 to $19.95, depending on the evening you choose and if you are a

Phoenix Zoo member. Children two and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased online at

phoenixzoo.org, by calling 602-914-4333 (Monday thru Friday 8 a.m.to 4 p.m.) or at the gate when

you come to ZooLights.

For more information, visit: http://phoenixzoo.org/event-items/zoolights/

Phoenix Zoo | Arizona Center for Nature Conservation

455 N. Galvin Parkway | Phoenix, AZ 85008

The North Pole Experience opens for the season

It's a Holiday adventure of a lifetime, The North Pole Experience opens for the season. It starts by taking families on a trolley ride through the magic portal to Santa's workshop in the forest.



Voted "Best Holiday Experience for Children" by Arizona Foothills Magazine readers in 2016, the North Pole Experience™ (NPX) is the critically acclaimed Santa Experience located in the idyllic and breath-taking resort ski/summer destination of Flagstaff, AZ.

A Christmas Adventure of a Lifetime, the North Pole Experience(NPX) starts by taking families on a trolley ride through the magic portal to Santa's massive workshop in the middle of the forest.

For more information, visit: http://northpoleexperience.com/

North Pole Experience-Little America

2515 E. Butler Ave.

Flagstaff, AZ 86004

1-17 to 1-40 to Butler Ave.

Scott & Olivia show us their favorite Thanksgiving recipes

PIE APPLES (ONE PIE)

8-10 GRANNY SMITH APPLES, OR WHATEVER KIND YOU LIKE

1/2 CUP SUGAR

1 TEASPOON CINNAMON

1/4 CUP LEMON JUICE

1. PEEL & THINLY SLICE APPLES

2. IN LARGE BOWL, MIX APPLES, SUGAR, CINNAMON AND LEMON JUICE

3. PUT APPLES IN STEAMER AND STEAM UNTIL TENDER BUT STILL FIRM, NOT MUSHY

4. PUT APPLES BACK INTO LARGE BOWL AND ADD:

1/2 TEASPOON CINNAMON

1/8 TEASPOON GROUND CLOVES

1/2 CUP FLOUR

3/4 CUP SUGAR

5. STIR TOGETHER, PUT INTO PIE SHELL AND PUT 4 SMALL DABS OF BUTTER ON TOP OF APPLES, MAKING A SQUARE AROUND THE PIE SHELL. THE SMALL DABS OF BUTTER SHOULD BE ABOUT THE SIZE OF A DIME AND 1/4 INCH THICK.

6. AFTER PUTTING TOP CRUST ON, BRUSH A BEATEN EGG ON TOP OF CRUST WITH A PASTRY BRUSH AND SPRINKLE SUGAR ON TOP.

7. COVER EDGES OF CRUST WITH TIN FOIL BEFORE BAKING AND BAKE AT 400 DEGREES FOR ABOUT 45 MINUTES OR WHEN CRUST IS GOLDEN BROWN.

PIE CRUST

4 CUPS FLOUR

1 TABLESPOON SUGAR

2 TEASPOONS SALT

1 3/4 CUPS BUTTER CRISCO

1/2 CUP COLD WATER

1 TABLESPOON VINEGAR

1 EGG, BEATEN

1. STIR FLOUR, SUGAR & SALT TOGETHER IN LARGE BOWL

2. ADD CRISCO & BLEND IN WITH FORK UNTIL LARGE LUMPS OF CRISCO ARE STILL IN MIXTURE, ABOUT THE SIZE OF A MARBLE

3. BEAT TOGETHER WITH A FORK: THE EGG, VINEGAR & WATER

4. POUR INTO FLOUR MIXTURE AND BLAND WITH HANDS LIGHTLY UNTIL FORMED ENOUGH TO ROLL INTO A ROUND CRUST

5. MAKES 4 - 15" ROUND PIE CRUSTS, 1/8" TO 1/4" THICK (2 PIES)

6. IF MAKING APPLE PIES, BAKE AT 400 DEGREES FOR ABOUT 50 MINUTES. PUT TIN FOIL AROUND EDGES OF CRUST BEFORE BAKING.

It's snowing at Tempe Marketplace and Desert Ridge

The season's inaugural snowfall sets the stage for nightly flurries and holiday skating at Tempe Marketplace and Desert Ridge Marketplace.

For more information, visit: www.tempemarketplace.com/holiday and

www.shopdesertridge.com/holiday

Tempe Marketplace, 2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy. in Tempe (On the SW corner of Loops 101 & 202)

Desert Ridge Marketplace, 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix (Loop 101 & Tatum Blvd.)

Move over "Food Truck Friday," it is "Wine Wednesday" when the wine wagon arrives!

Sorso Wine Room is located at the Scottsdale Quarter, but the Wine Wagon comes to you. The mobile wine bar is just the thing for your holiday or office party.

For more information, visit these websites

website:www.sorsowineroom.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SorsoWineRoom/

Sorso Wine Room

15323 N. Scottsdale Rd., Ste. 150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

480-951-4344