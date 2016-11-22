RECIPE: Mouth-watering Apple Pie

Ingredients

8-10 Granny Smith apples (or whatever kind you like)

1/2 cup sugar

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/8 tsp. ground cloves

1/2 cup flour

3/4 cup sugar

For the crust

4 cups flours

1 Tbsp. sugar

2 tsp. salt

1 3/4 cup Butter Crisco

1/2 cup cold water

1 Tbsp. vinegar

1 egg, beaten

Instructions

Peel and thinly slice apples.

In a large bowl, mix apples, 1/2 cup sugar, 1 teaspoon cinnamon and lemon juice.

Put apples in a steamer and steam them until they are tender but still firm. You do not want them to be mushy!

Return apples to your large bowl and the remaining ingredients.

Stir together and pour into pie shell. Put 4 small dabs of butter on top of the apples making a square about the pie shell. The small dabs of butter should be about the size of a dime and 1/4 inch thick.

After putting top crust on, brush a beaten egg on tops of crust with a pastry brush. Sprinkle sugar on top.

Cover edges of crust with foil before baking.

Bake at 400 degrees for about 45 minutes or until crust is golden brown.

For the crust

Stir flour, sugar and salt together in a large bowl.

Add Crisco and blend in with fork until large lumps of Crisco are still in mixture, about the size of a marble.

With a fork, beat together the egg, vinegar and water.

Pour the mixture into the flour mixture and blend with hands until dough is formed enough to roll into a round crust.

Makes 4 15-inch round pie crusts 1/8- to 1/4-inch thick (2 pies)

If making apple pies, bake at 400 degrees for about 50 minutes. Put foil around the edges of crust before baking.

