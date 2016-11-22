THANKSGIVING FEAST: Check out these great recipes!

Mouth-watering Apple Pie

Pie is pretty much a foregone conclusion when it comes to Thanksgiving desserts. Scott Pasmore shared his favorite recipe for apple pie. OK, it's really Lauri Lane, his girlfriend, who does the baking, but Pasmore swears the pie is amazing!

Thanksgiving Sweet Potatoes

April Warnecke shared her favorite recipe for sweet potatoes. These do not have marshmallows.

Broccoli-Cheese Casserole

Gina Maravilla loves this alternative to the traditional (ubiquitous?) Green Bean Casserole, which, according to Delish.com, is a dish "everyone secretly hates." This casserole has one special ingredient that pretty much guarantees it will be a hit with the kids.

Rice Krispies Turkey Treats

Part dessert, part kids' craft, this is one of Tess Rafols' favorite Thanksgiving treats.

