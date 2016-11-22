THANKSGIVING FEAST: Check out these great recipes!

Pie is pretty much a foregone conclusion when it comes to Thanksgiving desserts. Scott Pasmore shared his favorite recipe for apple pie. OK, it's really Lauri Lane, his girlfriend, who does the baking, but Pasmore swears the pie is amazing!
Gina Maravilla loves this alternative to the traditional (ubiquitous?) Green Bean Casserole, which, according to Delish.com, is a dish "everyone secretly hates." This casserole has one special ingredient that pretty much guarantees it will be a hit with the kids.