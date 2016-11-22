RECIPE: Rice Krispies Turkey Treats

Ingredients

6 cups Rice Krispies cereal

4 Tbsp. butter

10.5 oz marshmallows

9 Reese's Miniatures

9 orange Reese's Pieces

18 candy eyes

45 candy corns

1/4 cup red candy melting hips

Instructions

Line a deep (1 inch or deeper) baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place Reese's Miniatures in freezer for 15 minutes.

In a Large saucepan, melt butter over low heat. Add the marshmallows and stir constantly until completely melted.

Add cereal and mix well.

Remove from heat and allow to sit about 3 minutes.

Butter your hands or use wax paper to press the mixture firmly into the prepared pan. Focus on getting the 1-inch depth and only fill as much the sheet as you can while keeping the thickness.

Allow to set for at leas 10 minutes.

Use a 2-inch cookie cutter, biscuit cutter or drinking glass to cut out circles.

Place red candy melting chips in corner of zippered sandwich bag and microwave for 45 seconds. Gently massage candy to make sure that it is smooth and completely melted. If it's not, heat another 15 seconds.

Clip very tip of the corner of bag to allow you to pipe on candy.

Using candy as glue, attach miniature to bottom half of circle. Using candy as glue, attach 5 candy corns around upper half of miniature to be tail feathers.

Using candy as glue, attach Reese's Pieces to bottom half of miniature on its edge as beak.

Using candy as glue, attach eyes above beak.

Pipe on a wattle down the bottom of miniature below beak.

Refrigerate for 10 minutes to set up.

