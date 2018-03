Ingredients

1 14-oz bag of frozen broccoli (or 2 cups of fresh broccoli)

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 small jar of Cheez Whiz (8 oz.)

1/3 cup butter, melted (or 2/3 stick)

1/2 cup onion, chopped

1 cup Minute Rice *(uncooked)

Instructions

Saute onions in butter; add to all other ingredients.

Bake in a buttered 2-quart casserole dish for 30 to 40 minutes at 350 degrees. (You can also microwave for 10-15 minutes in a microwave-safe dish.)

This recipe is very ease to double, triple, etc.