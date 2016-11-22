April Warnecke's Thanksgiving Sweet Potatoes

I used to be the “rolls girl.” You know, the one the family asks to bring the rolls because she can’t be trusted to cook. But this recipe changed that.

My Aunt Sandra and my mom taught me the recipe, and now I’m in charge of bringing it every year to Thanksgiving. It’s more sweet than savory, with the brown sugar giving this a perfect warm flavor, and with the crunchy pecan topping ... it’s delish!

Ingredients

1 29-oz. can yams, drained

2 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup margarine, melted

1/3 cup milk

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 1/4 Tbsp. melted butter

1/4 cup flour

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Instructions

Beat the yams, eggs, vanilla, sugar, margarine and milk together. Put into a 9" pie pan.

Mix together the brown sugar, melted butter, flour and pecans. Sprinkle the topping mixture over the top of the sweet potato pie.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes.

