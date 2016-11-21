Chandler homeowner says unlicensed contractor skipped off with money

Mark McGovern has lived in his Chandler home for nearly two decades and thought it was time to update the inside.

"We were going to buy some furniture, we had a pool table here in this room," McGovern said as he showed us around. "We were going to buy a sectional and put it here and just change things up a little bit."

One of the big changes involves taking up his old floor, including carpeting and ceramic tile, and installing a more modern look like ceramic wood planks.

And according to McGovern, he hired an unlicensed contractor to do just that.

"We came across a gentleman named Paul Armstrong and the name of his company was Better Bee Clean and he said he knew what he was doing and that he was a professional tile installer," McGovern said.

Armstrong runs a company called Better Bee Clean Pressure Washing, but McGovern said he hired him because Armstrong reportedly said he's good with tile and could do the entire project for $4,000.

So, McGovern said he handed over three checks totaling $2,380 so he could get started. But for all that money, he said Armstrong did very little work.

In a few rooms, he said Armstrong did remove some old flooring but after that, he said the job was abandoned. To complicate matters, he said the little bit of flooring Armstrong did put down was shoddy workmanship. To illustrate his point, he showed us several different tiles that were popping up.

So, where is Armstrong and why did he walk off the job after being paid?

3 On Your Side went to the address associated with Better Bee Clean but were told he doesn't live there anymore. We also left numerous voicemails and emails for Armstrong and it must have done something because although he didn't call us back, he did call McGovern.

According to McGovern, Armstrong agreed to return $1,500 out of the $2,380 that he received, claiming he did do some work.

McGovern said he's now waiting for the money and is eager to see if he really gets anything back. In the meantime, he said living in a home with very little furniture and now flooring has really taken a toll.

"It has been tough on us," he said. "We got rid of our furniture and a lot of it is still in the garage."

