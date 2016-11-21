Valley mother battling breast cancer is surprised by late husband's wish

It started with a simple nomination. Joey Chavez wrote in to nominate his courageous wife, Teresa. His request? Do something nice for Teresa, who is battling stage 4 breast cancer.

He wrote, "Teresa is a real trooper! She loves us unconditionally. She works every day, she has stage 4 breast cancer, metastatic. She goes to chemotherapy twice a month, yet spends her time unselfishly with our 11 year old twins and our older children as well. She is resilient, has stamina, and unparalleled strength. She is our rock. She has been through a lot, from anger to crying. The undue stress is tumultuous but it does not discourage or keep her from anything!

"She is phenomenal. She is the love of my life, my very best friend. I would love to give her something from us but I am handicapped myself. So, would you please consider her nomination? Thank you very much."

So, the Surprise Squad wanted to honor his nomination. However, when we emailed him to further the process, we received an email back from Teresa explaining he had just passed away. It was at that moment we knew we had to help.

We started asking questions only to find out Teresa worked at University of Arizona Cancer Center. With the help of friends and family we were able to start putting the surprise together.

Amazingly, when we contacted the Outlets at Anthem, Mari's Cleaning Service and Fairmont Scottsdale Princess to get involved and help with the surprise, no questions asked, they were in!

Teresa was shocked and amazed when we showed up with two dozen of her family and friends! We wish her the best as she continues her battle.

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.