Sunday, November 20

Phoenix Teen Named a 'Hasbro Community Action Hero'

GOALS (Giving Opportunities to All who Love Soccer)

www.kickingoals.org

(480) 544-5674

GOALS events are every other Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Next events: November 20th, December 4th & December 18th

Howard Fleishman

Community Tire Pros.

www.communitytirepros.com

Local Work

We get a rundown on the Valley's hottest jobs from Ryan Naylor with www.localwork.com

Hot Industry: Web Development

Companies Hiring

- axosoft

- LocalWork

- Calibrus

- pyxl

Training Programs:

- Coder Camps

- University of Advanced Technology

- Galvanize - NEW

Hot Company: State Farm

Hiring For:

- Customer Care Service Rep

- Claim Associalte

- Mortgage Loan Closer

- Web Development

Tips for getting that resume ready for 2017

- Update current employment status with value added phrases

- Create soft-skills bio

- Keep it to one page

- Upload that across job board sites and Linkedin

Debbie Hernandez with Home Depot

@DIYDEBBIE

Dr. Art Mollen

Dr. Mollen's Practice is located at 16100 N. 71st St in Scottsdale. For more information call 480-656-0016 or log onto www.drartmollen.com

Wally's Weekly Car Review

For more on Wally Cahill: www.azmotorsportsmania.tv or on facebook at Wally's Weekly Car Reviews or on twitter @CahillWally

Make Your Turkey Faster

The Poultry Mate

www.poultrymate.com

CityScape Phoenix

1 East Washington Str, 3rd floor

602-772-3900

http://cityscapephoenix.com/

Alternative Black Friday Vintage Market

Located at CityScape Phoenix (Patriots Park)

Friday, Nov. 25, 2016

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CitySkate will be open from 11:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m to 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday's Sweetheart

If you'd like to add Sunday's Sweetheart or any other pet to your family, contact The Arizona Humane Society at (602) 997-7585. For more information about AHS events and programs, visit www.azhumane.org

Chef Dad

To email questions to Chef Dad, email questions@chefdad.com

For more of Chef Dad's recipes go to www.chefdad.com

Chef Dad's Sweet Potato Casserole



INGREDIENTS:

3 lbs. Yams (about 4 large or 5 medium yams, from your grocers produce dept.)

1 Stick Unsalted Butter

¼ Cup Sugar

¼ Cup Orange Juice

1 tsp. Cinnamon

1 tsp. Vanilla Extract

¼ tsp. Salt

2 Eggs (lightly beaten)

----------------------

For the Topping…

½ Cup Light brown sugar

¼ Cup (4 Tbsp.) Unsalted butter (at room temperature)

1 Cup Chopped Pecans

¼ Cup All Purpose Flour

COOKING:

1) Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Take your butter out of the fridge (1 stick for the yam mixture plus 4 Tbsp. for the topping keep separated) and let it come to room temperature while you cook the yams.

2) Poke a few holes in your yams with a fork or knife then put on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Bake for 75 minutes (1 hour, 15 minutes). Remove yams from the oven then turn temperature down to 350 degrees if you're cooking it right away.

3) Slice yams in half lengthwise then spoon meat away from the skin into a stand mixer or large bowl. Discard the skins*. Add 1 stick of butter, sugar, orange juice, cinnamon, vanilla & salt. Run mixer on low speed at first then increase speed as it starts coming together. After about one minute of mixing, taste it to see if you want more sugar or cinnamon. After it tastes just right, add the beaten eggs and continue mixing until you get a nice smooth consistency. If you don't have a stand mixer or hand held electric mixer, use a potato masher or large fork then a whisk to combine your ingredients. If the mixture seems a little too dry to you, add a little more orange juice. Move mixture into a casserole dish that has been coated with cooking spray or butter.

4) Make the topping by first combining brown sugar with softened butter using your hands. Toss pecans in a small bowl with the flour before adding it to the brown sugar & butter mixture. Combine these 4 ingredients together until you get a crumbled texture then sprinkle evenly over the top of your yam mixture that's in the casserole dish.

5) Bake for 30 minutes @ 350 then serve.

This recipe serves 8-10 people as a side dish.

*If you don't want to waste the skins, we like to chop them up and toss with a little melted butter, sugar & cinnamon as an additional side dish.

Cooks Note: This dish won't taste nearly as good with canned yams (2 large cans), but if you do use them, be sure you drain the juices and eliminate the white sugar from the recipe since they are pre-sweetened. If you make this dish a day ahead of time, make sure you cover it then when you're ready; take it out of the fridge two hours prior to cooking so it comes closer to room temperature. Remove the cover then bake for 30 minutes @ 350 degrees.

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.