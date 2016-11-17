Tempe resident disagrees with city alley ordinance

Shannon Reed is with the City of Tempe and says there is an alley maintenance code that has always been on the books. (Source: 3TV)

The City of Tempe is asking residents to clean up the alley behind their houses. (Source: 3TV)

Scott Waldon, who walks with the help of a cane, says he's in no position to clean up the city's alley. (Source: 3TV)

Scott Waldon loves his Tempe neighborhood.

“I've been in the neighborhood for 21 years. It's a good neighborhood,” Waldon said.

Waldon says he was recently contacted by the City of Tempe with what he says was a strange request.

“I received a notice, probably three weeks ago, asking the neighbors to clean up the alleys,” Waldon said.

The city is telling Waldon to clean up wild grass, weeds and brush found growing along his block wall in the alley.

But Waldon, who walks with the help of a cane, says he's in no position to clean up the city's alley.

“I'm disabled. I'm unable to do it,” Waldon said.

And Waldon also says he didn't like the tone of the letter which said if he didn't clean up the brush, there would be consequences.

“They're saying that if they have to come in and do it, they're going to add the money to my water bill,” Waldon said.

Waldon says that's not right and claims one neighbor has already been fined.

“I do have a neighbor that told me they were going to charge her $500 to pick up trash that was put behind her house that she didn't put there,” Waldon said.

Waldon says in 21 years he's never been asked to clean up his alley. Shannon Reed is with the City of Tempe and says there is an alley maintenance code that has always been on the books.

"Our city code has always called for residents that they're responsible for their property line to half-way through the alley," Reed said.

But that code was rarely enforced until recently when Reed says residents around Tempe asked the city to start enforcing it.

“This is really in response to resident outcry. They would come to the city council meetings, and they would really want our alleyways to be cleaned up. They're proud of living in Tempe. They want to live in a clean community, and they want to have clean neighborhoods," Reed said.

In cases like Waldon who can't clean up his area because of his disability, the city put him in touch with community organizations which will volunteer to help with the clean-up.

But, Waldon still disagrees with the enforcement.

“I think this is just a revenue generator and they're pulling an ace out of their sleeve to say, 'Oh, by the way, we have this rule that's been there for years. We've never used it in the past but now we need to use it,'” Waldon said.

The City of Tempe says it is giving homeowners adequate time to comply but remember, if you don't and the city cleans it up for you, then you will see that clean-up charge added to your utility bill.

More information on the Tempe ordinance:

http://www.tempe.gov/city-hall/public-works/alleys

Here are the main reasons the City of Tempe says alley maintenance and code compliance are so important:

It ensures clear passage for work crews and emergency vehicles who need full access to the alleyway to provide services.

It reduces safety hazards for city employees who operate in and around large vehicles. Littered alleys can impede lines of vision for vehicle operators and create unsafe ground conditions for staff members who are raking up debris during bulk trash collection.

It reduces fire hazards like weeds that become very dry, especially during summer months.

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.