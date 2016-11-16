The Wildlife World Zoo-Leopard Cub

Kristy Morcom from Wildlife World Zoo introduces us to a leopard cub. They are the fourth largest cats in the world and native to Africa and parts of Asia.

Leopard Facts:

Native to Africa and parts of Asia

4th largest cat in the world

Males on average are 150lbs, females 100lbs

Unlike Jaguars, leopards do not have a spot inside it's spots

Each leopard's spots are unique, similar to human fingerprints

They are able to live in a wide variety of habitats, from semi-desert to tropical rain forests. Because of this versatility, it is the most numerous of Africa's big cats

Nocturnal

They can leap over 20 feet and jump vertically over 9 feet

Leopards often store their kills in trees, out of the reach of lions and hyenas

they are renowned for their strength and can haul a carcass of at least their own weight up the vertical trunk of a tree.

They are a stalk and ambush predator and rarely chase their prey, however they can run over 30mph

They are listed as vulnerable because leopard populations are declining in large parts of their range. They are threatened by habitat loss and pest control. Their habitats are fragmented and they are illegally hunted so that their pelts may be sold in wildlife trade.

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website www.wildlifeworld.com.

McDonalds Hiring Day

Phoenix, central and northern Arizona McDonald's restaurants are hosting "Hiring Day," 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Wed, Nov. 16, seeking to hire 3,000 new employees. The new job openings will include both full-time and part-time crew and manager positions.

Interested candidates are encouraged to stop by their neighborhood restaurant for an interview. They can also apply at their local restaurant or online at mcdonalds.com/careers.

Tonto Christmas Tree Permits Available Wednesday, November 16 at Tonto National Forest offices

The Tonto National Forest will sell Christmas tree permits beginning Wednesday, November 16, 2016, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Permits will be available at Cave Creek, Mesa, Payson, and Pleasant Valley ranger districts and at the Supervisors Office at the hours and locations listed below.

Office locations and hours:

Supervisor's Office:

2324 E. McDowell Rd.

Phoenix, AZ

(602) 225-5200

Monday Friday, 8:00 am -4:30 pm, closed for lunch 1:00 - 1:30

Mesa Ranger District:

5140 E. Ingram St.

Mesa, AZ

(480) 610-3300

Monday Friday, 8:00 am -4:30 pm, closed for lunch 12:00- 12:30

Payson Ranger District:

1009 E. Highway 260

Payson, AZ

(928) 474-7900

Monday Friday, 8:00 am - 4:30 pm, closed for lunch 12:30pm - 1:30pm

Saturday, 10:00am - 2pm on November 26, December 3 and December 10

Pleasant Valley Ranger District

154 S. Ranger Station Rd.

Young, AZ

(928) 462-4300

Thursday, 8:00 am - 4:30 pm, closed for lunch 12:30 -1:30

Rules for Christmas tree permits

Each Christmas tree permit is $15 and allows permit holders to cut a tree up to 10 feet tall;

One tree per household. One person may purchase up to four permits for other families, not

living in the household;

Permits are for personal use only;

Trees must be cut within designated cutting areas;

Trees may be cut November 18 to December 24; and

No refunds on Christmas tree permits.

For more information, visit: www.fs.usda.gov/tonto

Jerry Perry Art

It's time to start thinking about gift ideas for the holidays! Local artist Jesse Perry creates hand-painted images of color and cactus reflect the Phoenician spirit and capture the beauty and growing pains of a city on the rise

For more information, visit: www.jesseperryart.com

Jesse Perry Art Studio

529 W. Portland St. Phoenix, AZ 85003

(602) 821-1972

Cross Streets: 7th Ave. and Roosevelt

Cirque de Soleil

The new Cirque du Soleil touring show inspired by James Cameron's record-breaking movie AVATAR, TORUK The First Flight, will be presented at Talking Stick Resort Arena from November 16-20, as part of a global tour in arenas around the world which started in November 2015. The show is presented by Visa Signature®.

For more information, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/TORUK and www.facebook.com/torukthefirstflight

Do it Herself

Learn to build a holiday ornament display. Join our workshop and learn to use a saw, nailer, drill and other carpenter's tools to cut and craft a large decorative display made of wood flats and your favorite ornaments. Personalize your project with paint or a wood stain and design your display to show off your ornaments in any pattern you choose. It's a beautiful way to welcome the holidays.

The Home Depot Workshops are designed to provide a mix of associate led instruction, demonstration, and some hands-on learning. Materials can be purchased to make your own project. For more information, contact your local Home Depot store.

Debbie Hernandez with Home Depot

https://twitter.com/diy_debbie

https://www.facebook.com/homedepotdebbie

Catching up with Local Hollywood celeb Haley Lu Richardson

21-year old Haley Lu Richardson, a Phoenix native who went to Arcadia High, just landed the lead role in Hollywood’s latest film, "The Edge of Seventeen" starring Woody Harrelson and Kyra Sedgwick. She visits us in-studio to talk about the new film and life in Hollywood. The Edge of Seventeen hits theatres Friday, Nov 17th.

For more information, visit: http://stxmovies.com/theedgeofseventeen

Foster Arizona provides insights on aging out

As the season of thanks approaches, adoptable children in the Arizona foster care system are hoping to find their forever families. Foster Arizona invites the public to a special one-night event this Friday, Nov. 18 where stories of hope will be shared, along with insights on what it means to age out of the foster care system

On Friday, Nov. 18, Foster Arizona will host an evening of eye-opening insights and discussion on what it means to age out of the foster care system. Guests will view the debut of short film, entitled "Lucky Ones," inspired by a young woman named Bianca, who won Foster Arizona's art contest and aged out of the foster care system this year.

Tickets are $10

All proceeds benefit Foster Arizona

Evening includes a light dinner, dessert and refreshments

Guests will hear from those affected by the foster care system including

-Juvenile court Judge James P. Beene a long-time advocate for children

-Erin Freeman, a woman who ages out of the foster care system

Attendees to this inspirational, eye-opening evening will explore how they can make an impact on some of the most at risk kids in our state.

Visit www.fosterarizona.org to purchase event tickets.

The event information:

6:30-8:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18 (doors open at 6:15)

Butterfly Wonderland

9500 E. Via de Ventura Drive, Scottsdale, 85258

Foster Arizona is a registered non-profit focused on educating the general public on the need for more foster and adoptive families. Our mission is to, through awareness, see an increase in children in Arizona's foster care system cared for in an in-home setting with parental figures approved to foster and/or adopt.

Everything but the bird: Fried brussel sprouts & blue corn bread

Executive chef Stephen Strickland from the Arizona Biltmore shows us how to make the resort's favorite Thanksgiving side dishes.

Fried Brussel Sprouts, Caper, Lemon, Queso Fresco

Alternate: Blue Corn Meal Corn Bread with Agave Nectar Butter

Thanksgiving dinner menu at Wright's at the Biltmore

Thanksgiving to go is also available

For more information, visit: ArizonaBiltmore.com

2400 E Missouri Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016

602-955-6600

Fiesta Bowl will be granting $500,000 throughout the month of December

If you're an Arizona K-12 teacher and could use $5,000 to bring some positive change to your students and your classroom or school, we want to know what that wish is. In partnership with the College Football Playoff Foundation Extra Yard for Teachers, the Fiesta Bowl will be granting $500,000 throughout the month of December by fulfilling 100 randomly-selected wishes. To be eligible to apply, you must be a K-12 teacher at a public or charter school in the State of Arizona. The deadline to submit your wish is November 27, 2016.

For more information and where to apply, visit: https://fiestabowl.org/charities/wishes-for-teachers/