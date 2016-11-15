3 On Your Side
Update: Scottsdale man gets court case dismissed

A lawsuit was dropped against a Scottsdale man accused of not paying a debt even though he has proof that he paid it in full. (Source: 3TV) A lawsuit was dropped against a Scottsdale man accused of not paying a debt even though he has proof that he paid it in full. (Source: 3TV)
Bill Romjue won't have to go to court. (Source: 3TV) Bill Romjue won't have to go to court. (Source: 3TV)
There is an update on a Scottsdale man who paid off a $2,228 bill in full but was being forced to pay it again; that is until 3 On Your Side got involved.

"It's a big sigh of relief, yes," Bill Romjue said.

And here’s why Romjue can breathe a sigh of relief. Documents cleared him of a debt for than $2,228.

"I received a form to sign for move for dismissal," Romjue said.

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, we told you how the Scottsdale man was having difficulties paying down that $2,228 balance he owed to an online retailer called Fingerhut. Romjue went on to say; "This debt did go unpaid almost a year."

But Romjue got his finances together and managed to pay the balance in full. Not only did he pay it off but he overpaid it, and Fingerhut sent him back a check for $38.

In addition, he also received a couple of acknowledgments thanking him for those payments.

So, you can imagine Romjue's surprise when he received court documents saying he was being sued for the $2,228 balance that he had already been paid off.

"I'm kind of at a loss," Romjue said.

Romjue got a hold of 3 On Your Side, and we looked into the matter. The attorney's suing Bill sent us a statement that read: "..We are taking proactive steps towards an appropriate resolution."

And that's exactly what happened.

"I received something in the mail not long after the TV segment aired that appropriate steps were being taken," Romjue said.

According to Romjue, he later received paperwork indicating the attorneys were dropping the suit and that Romjue will no longer be pursued. Romjue says he's glad he won't have to go to court and says he owes it all to 3 On Your Side.

"Thank you very much, Gary, I appreciate all you've done for me," Romjue said.

Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

