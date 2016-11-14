Update: Resolution after woman says her oven's glass 'exploded'

Very thankful to Sears Outlet and very happy for 3 On Your Side getting involved taking a chance, Lynch said. (Source: 3TV)

Lynch couldn't use the Kenmore oven she bought at Sears anymore because the glass on the door shattered. (Source: 3TV)

Jessicah Lynch received a new Samsung oven after her Kenmore oven's glass shattered. (Source: 3TV)

A Valley woman who says her Sears oven keeps breaking finally has some great news.

Jessicah Lynch says she’s ecstatic she now has the oven that she and her family need to start cooking again.

“So the first night we got the oven my daughter made her first apple pie. I made home fries. And we'll be hosting Thanksgiving dinner,” Lynch said.

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Lynch explained how she couldn't use the Kenmore oven she bought at Sears anymore because the glass on the door shattered.

"The exterior glass had exploded into tiny little pieces,” Lynch said.

It wasn't the first time either. Lynch says the Kenmore oven did the same thing a few years earlier.

After 3 On Your Side had got involved recently, Sears Corporate declined to replace or even fix the oven.

However, the franchise owner of a North Phoenix Sears Outlet decided to do something.

Cesar Moran manages the store and says his boss did not like seeing Lynch so disappointed.

"So he reached out got a hold of Jessica. She came in, picked out a brand-new Samsung stove,” Moran said.

It was a brand-new Samsung oven to replace her old Kenmore at no charge at all.

Lynch says the act of kindness is overwhelming.

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.