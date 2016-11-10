A former cop gets approval to sell guns out of his Glendale home

Carl wants to sell guns out of his home. (Source: 3TV)

On an old Glendale street, some people are fired up.

“I have a lot of grandkids and great-grandkids. There's a few kids around here. We don't need guns,” says an upset neighbor.

On the same street, Carl, a 36-year resident, will soon be selling firearms out of his home. We have chosen not to include his last name.

While the thought is alarming to some, it is no big deal to others.

The neighbors who are not concerned are the ones who know Carl best and understand his intentions. He’s been a gun collector for 25 years.

"In the political atmosphere that is now, especially with all the shootings, this way I know who's buying my gun and I don't have to worry," Carl said.

The former Glendale police officer says his sights are set on dealing a few guns from home for one reason only: He mostly sells firearms at gun shows and as it stands now, he doesn't know who he's selling to.

"You get a lot of people coming in, in the shows that are, well they're criminals," Carl said. "I like dealing with the guns and I wanted to do it where I could run background checks."

In order to run background checks, a dealer must have a federal firearms license. He says he used to have one in the 1980s and now that he’s retired, he’s applying for another.

To get that FFL license, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives requires a physical address where the dealer sells guns.

Here’s a link to the application: https://www.atf.gov/firearms/apply-license.

Carl says a storefront would be too costly for the small number of guns he wants to sell from home, so he asked the City of Glendale for a Conditional Use Permit.

It's a lengthy and expensive process, but one Carl believes will be worth it.

"I just want to make sure they go to the right people," he emphasized.

In a meeting before Glendale’s Planning Commission last month, Carl assured members he would not sell assault rifles, there would be no signage outside his home, no ammunition and no parking issues. Business would be limited from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. one day a week.

"I'm going to schedule appointments. No more than two customers at a time, three hours on Wednesday," Carl told the commission.

He also said the guns would be locked in a safe and he plans to have several levels of security.

The proposal for the permit triggered a lot of reaction from neighbors.

Four of them showed up at the hearing and voiced their concerns to the commission.

“A gun shop does not belong in a residential neighborhood,” said one neighbor. "If it was located next to you in your neighborhoods, how would you feel about it?”

Another said, “I think it would hurt the value of houses in that neighborhood.”

In a 3-2 vote, the Planning Commission approved the Conditional Use Permit. Two of its members were absent.

“As distasteful as firearms may be to some individuals, I do commend you for doing it the right way and being above board,” said commissioner Gary Hirsch.

Carl’s neighbor Melissa is fine with the decision.

“I’m not afraid,” she said about having a gun shop right across the street. “He's a good man. He's been a good neighbor and I feel secure with it there."

Others warn, if it can happen in Glendale, it can happen anywhere.

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.