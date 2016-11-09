Update: 'Moldy' front-load washers

Since our initial report aired last week, 3 On Your Side has received even more complaints from viewers saying they too have the exact same problem with their front-loading washing machines and as far as those tips from the manufacturer to fix the problem, we're told they didn't work.

"I was mad," Gloria Azure said.

She is still mad because she had to pay nearly $300 to have a brand-new rubber seal put inside her Frigidaire washing machine.

"Brand-new one installed and it took him about two, two and a half hours to do it," she said.

She said she had to replace the seal because the old one retained water, developed mold and emitted a horrible, foul odor that stunk up her clothes and her laundry room.

Azure thought Frigidaire should have paid the entire bill but instead, a company representative offered a 30 percent discount off the cost of the seal and refused to pay for labor.

"I said, 'So you're not going to help me at all?' She said no and I said, 'Well, take the rubber and everything else and put 'em where the sun don't shine,' and I hung up," Azure said.

It was in a previous 3 On Your Side report the Mesa woman explained how the moldy residue and odor had become unbearable.

"I think it's a mold that's up around the rubber in the front of the washer," she said.

After looking into her complaint, 3 On Your Side discovered that numerous other consumers across the nation had the exact same problem with their front-loading washing machine.

In fact, some manufacturers were sued and settled, but Frigidaire wasn't part of that settlement.

Electrolux, Frigidaire's parent company, offered 3 On Your Side a few tips like leaving the door open after use, but Azure said she's been using the tips for years and they never helped.

"I've done that," she said. "I've left it open for two, three hours."

Azure said she's disgusted with Frigidaire and front-loading washing machines in general and says even though she had to pay to have the moldy, rubber seal replaced, she's pretty sure the problem will eventually return.

"I will never buy a Frigidaire product," she said.

The response we received from Electrolux can be read below:

"Warren, thank you for reaching out. Unfortunately, Ms. Azure declined our offer to help with a discount on the parts that she needed.

"Our on-the-record response remains:

“Electrolux takes the safety of its products very seriously. If a consumer believes that their product is not working as expected, we urge them to call our consumer services group to discuss whether service is necessary.”

Consumer Tips

To help prevent odors, mildew or mold, consumers should leave the door open for a few hours after use to allow it to dry, or if more convenient, when the washer is not in use.

Additionally, consumers can refresh or clean the inside of the washer by running the Clean Washer cycle. Some models have an automated reminder mode or consumers may prefer to manually select the cycle.

Remove items from the washer as soon as the cycle ends. Excess wrinkling, color transfer and odors may develop in items left in the washer.

Dry around the washer door opening, flexible gasket and door glass.

When extremely soiled items have been washed, a dirty residue may remain on the drum. Remove this by wiping the drum with a nonabrasive household cleanser. Rinse thoroughly with water.

Periodically, wipe dry the folds in the bottom of the flexible gasket to remove lint and other debris.

