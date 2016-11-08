Mesa dad gets a 'hand up' from Arizona's Surprise Squad

Rob Cochran looked for work for nearly a year without any lucky. It was a difficult time for this Mesa family.

That's why Cochran's wife nominated him as a Surprise Squad recipient, hoping to bring a little smile and happiness.

Eleven months without work caught up to the family, emotionally and physically. Arizona's Family Surprise Squad stopped by, hoping a hand-up will go a long way for this hard-working family.

One thing Cochran particularly wanted was a backyard playhouse for his kids. The Arizona's Family Surprise Squad was able to make that happen, but that's not all. The team also gave the Cochrans $500 worth of Visa gift cards to use however they like.

