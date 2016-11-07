Goodyear homeowner says city tree damaged her property

After calling 3 On Your Side, Kudray got the money from the city. (Source: 3TV)

Annie Kudray says a city-owned tree damaged her property but Goodyear wouldn't pay up. (Source: 3TV)

Take a drive through any Goodyear neighborhood, and chances are, you'll find a lot of streets lined with trees. And many of those trees are maintained by the city.

However, Annie Kudray says one of those city trees has put her family in a financial bind.

“So, this is the stump of the tree that fell and broke my wall,” Kudray tells 3 On Your Side as she pointed to the stump.

Kudray is a Goodyear homeowner and says about three months ago, a big palo verde tree that used to be planted near her property and maintained by the city came crashing down during a storm.

"All of the sudden, we heard this big crack and then this big thud," she explained when the tree snapped.

Kudray has plenty of photographs she took the night it happened.

The tree not only broke her back wall, it also damaged a cactus that was planted.

But Kudray says the City of Goodyear won't pay for any of the damage.

Kudray says she can't believe the City of Goodyear is refusing to pay for the damage to her wall and claims if her tree caused damaged to city-owned property, she would have received a bill by now.

Kudray says she's complained for the past two years about the tree getting out of control and becoming a hazard.

In fact, she says every time city employees would trim trees in the neighborhood, she would ask them to thin out the tree next to her property even more because it was becoming top-heavy and she feared it could damage her property.

But, she says her requests always got the same response from those tree trimmers.

"He laughed and said that will never happen and if it breaks, it will fall towards the road," she remembers one of the trimmers saying.

Well, as we know now, the city tree wound up crashing into Kudray's backyard and as a result, she filled out all the appropriate City of Goodyear paperwork to get them to fix her wall.

The documents include an estimate from a licensed fence contractor for just over $1,000. It also included a receipt where she paid a professional landscaper $150 to remove her cactus that was also damaged.

In all, Kudray wants the City of Goodyear to pay about $1,700 in damages, which would also include paying to replace her cactus.

Still, Goodyear told her no.

"I said, 'You know what? I'm in the middle of emailing Gary Harper,'” Kudray says she told one city representative. “I've seen that man in action and let's see what you have to say to him."

3 On Your Side got in touch with Goodyear city officials and asked them to revisit the issue.

They did and confirmed that Kudray did, in fact, express concern to those tree trimmers in the past.

As a result, the City of Goodyear sent 3 On Your Side an email indicating it was reversing its decision.

A city spokesperson wrote that the city will "...approve her claim for damages."

Kudray is thrilled.

“So, thanks so much 3 On Your Side. I really, really am happy,” she said.

Copyright 2016 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.