3TV 10K & half-marathon hits Phoenix streets

The streets of downtown Phoenix were a little more crowded Sunday morning.

The 41st annual 10K and half-marathon filled the streets with runners.

Founded by Dr. Art Mollen, the race dates back to 1976.

Over the years, the race has hosted Olympic Gold medalists, American record holders and more first time race participants than any other event in the southwestern U.S.

The Mollen Foundation, a non-profit organization, educates and empowers youth and families to transform their lives by adopting healthy habits for lifelong benefits.

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.