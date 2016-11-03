Paid bill leaves Scottsdale man hanging in the 'balance'

3 On Your Side
A Scottsdale man paid off a $2,200 bill in full, but the retailer is suing him for the money he’s already paid.

"They've got some pretty neat things in their catalog," Bill Romjue said.

For years, Romjue has enjoyed shopping through an online retailer called Fingerhut.

"With Fingerhut, it's a revolving charge thing and you buy household items and you make monthly payments on it," Romjue said.

 But those monthly payments to Fingerhut took a backseat when Romjue says his employer cut his hours and as a result, his paychecks were a lot smaller.

That meant Romjue couldn't pay down his balance to Fingerhut.

"This debt did go unpaid almost a year," Romjue said.

Romjue says he eventually went back to full-time and he wanted to make good on the money he owed Fingerhut.  So, he paid the $2,200 balance in full.

"There were two payments, one for $1,000 and one was $1,200 and whatever the change was," Romjue said.

Romjue even received two acknowledgments from Fingerhut thanking him for those payments. As a matter of fact, Fingerhut indicated he paid too much and sent him a check for $38 as an overpayment.

So, you can imagine his shock when he recently received a court document saying he was being sued for not paying off his $2,200 balance to Fingerhut.

"I got the notice that they want to have a pre-trial conference. I'm a little dumbfounded. Why are we going to trial? Why are we tying up the court system for a resolved issue?" Romjue said.

Romjue says he's frustrated and confused. He says he clearly paid off his balance and has bank receipts proving it.

"I'm kind of at a loss," Romjue said.

3 On Your Side reached out to the attorneys suing Romjue and provided them with documentation proving he had paid the balance. In turn, 3 On Your Side got an email saying: "...We are taking proactive steps towards an appropriate resolution."

They didn't elaborate much more than that but it should mean they're backing off and won't be hounding Romjue for $2,200 he doesn't owe.

"I'm just a little nervous because I’ve never been put through this before. I don't know what to expect, what's going to happen," Romjue said.

There has been an update to this story.

