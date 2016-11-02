Wednesday, November 2

The Wildlife World Zoo- White Tiger

White Tiger Facts:

Tigers are the largest cats in the world

Males can get over 600lbs

Listed as critically endangered

Less than 3,000 left in the wild and out of those 3k less than 1,500 can reproduce

both parents have to carry the recessive gene to produce a white tiger

Historically tigers roamed most of Asia but have since lost 90% of their habitat

Habitat loss, hunting and being collected for the illegal pet trade is their biggest threat to their survival in the wild.

Facebook Post:

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website www.wildlifeworld.com.

Tratto wins best new restaurant in Phoenix

Phoenix Magazine ranks the newest concept from Chris Bianco at the top of its annual list.

PHOENIX mag's Best New Restaurants issue is on newsstands.

Chris Bianco's Tratto was ranked No. 1 in the issue.

Known for his famous pizzas, Bianco has branched out into locally-sourced farmhouse cuisine.

Bianco was recently profiled in the New York Times.

For more information on Tratto Restaurants visit: http://www.trattophx.com

4743 N. 20th Street

at Town & Country

Phoenix, AZ 85016

(602) 296-7761

Save a Tooth; Support the Troops

Aesthetic Family Dental Care, the largest Dental practice in the East Valley have partnered with Packages From Home (a local non-profit organization dedicated to sending care packages overseas in support of our troops) to give our troops overseas a taste of Halloween this season.

They ask that families put aside a few of their favorite pieces of Halloween candy and bring the remaining candy in for us to buy back at $2.00/lb.

The candy that they buy back from families will be donated to Packages From Home to be included in the care packages sent in support of our troops overseas.

This event will take place Thursday, November 3rd between 6:00-8:00 pm at:

Aesthetic Family Dental Care

6626 E Baseline Rd Ste101

Mesa, AZ 85206

Packages From Home will have a volunteer onsite sharing the importance of providing food, personal care, and recreational items to deployed American troops.

3 local food trucks will on-site with a special gift from Aesthetic Family Dental Care while supplies last. Those 3 trucks are: The Hot Cookie Truck, Waffle Crush, and Cheese love and Happiness.

For more information on Aesthetic Family Dental visit: www.myAZsmile.com and https://www.facebook.com/AestheticFamilyDentalCare

Local Love: Rustic Home Stuff

Rustic Home Stuff transform their home furnishings store to a Christmas store beginning in early Sept. It takes about 6 weeks to complete the set up and they'll throw a huge open house party the first weekend in Nov. This year the open house will begin on Nov 3rd and last thru Nov. 8th. They will set up about 47 themed trees and vignettes. This is NOT your typical box store holiday display. Because of our design backgrounds the displays are very detailed and very over the top. It's absolutely magical!!!!! They were ranked last year as the second best Christmas store in the country. People come from all over the country for the open house.

For more information, visit their webpage and Facebook page:

website: www.rusticstuffhome.com

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RusticStuffHome

16495 N. Scottsdale Rd. Suite 106

Scottsdale, AZ. 85255

phone: 480-596-0345

The 13th Annual Cave Creek Wild West Days begins today

The 13th Annual Cave Creek Wild West Days will take place Wednesday through Sunday, Nov. 2-6. We get a sneak peak of one of the unique items that will be featured for free. Volunteers in hard hats will be getting the Golden Reef Stamp Mill up and running for us, and again three times on Saturday Nov. 5th. It dates back to the 1880s and was used to crush rocks in search of gold. Wild West days also features bull riding, food, pie-eating contests, parade floats and more.

For more information: www.WildWestDaysCaveCreek.com

Cave Creek Museum

6140 E. Skyline Drive in Cave Creek (85331)

Cave Creek & North Basin Rd.



GasBuddy will be giving out FREE GAS on Wed, November 2 starting at 9am at a "secret" Corner Store/Valero location in the Phoenix area.

To participate, drivers must have the free GasBuddy app downloaded and a profile created. That's it. See additional rules below.

Phoenix is the first stop in GasBuddy's nationwide 'Tanks'giving Event. In case you aren't familiar, GasBuddy is a free app that tells you the real-time prices of all the gas stations nearby, this way you will never overpay at the pump again. We recently rebranded and redesigned the app with new features to better help drivers while on the road...like to visit family and friends during the holidays.

Rules

- Must be a GasBuddy member.

- Up to $20 worth of free gas per vehicle. We have a budget and really really want to spread the love as much as possible.

- No external containers like buckets, jars, tubs, just straight up gas into your car.

- While supplies last.

- Follow @GasBuddy on Twitter and Facebook for location details and additional info

For more information, visit: www.gasbuddy.com/app

This November on The Doctors

Shocking Medical Headlines

11/3 - A young woman in search of answers to why she has never had a period and who desperately wants a child, finds answers on The Doctors.

11/4 - Dangerous medicine mixes you must avoid useful takeaway the show has been known to provide over the past 8 Â½ years

11/10 - A beloved teacher who carries the burden of a severe disfigurement and perseveres regardless. His family turns to The Doctors for help for the most severe keloids Dr. Andrew Ordon has ever seen.

11/15 - Deadly dog attack a woman who was almost eaten alive by her boyfriend's Rottweilers watch an intervention with phobia expert Gary Coxe who helps her overcome her fear of dogs.



Celebrity Reveals and Exclusives

11/2 - Kim Zolciak and her daughter Brielle from the reality show "Don't Be Tardy" talk about Kim's recent stroke and plastic surgery trends for the younger generation

11/7 - Women's Health Magazine PTSD and Sexual Assault Series - A study found 27% of women have been assaulted by their doctors. Editor in Chief Amy Keller Laird joins The Doctors to discuss the shocking number of sexual assaults that take place in doctors' offices, how to know if your doctor has crossed the line, and what to do if you feel you've been violated.

11/16 - Taboo (of The Black Eyes Peas) joins the show for an exclusive personal story. The Doctors will have the world debut of his new single, performed on our stage.

Keri Glassman (celebrity nutritionist and food expert) brings alternative recipes for classic cravings (11/4) & Devin Alexander (Host of Healthy Decadence on Fit TV) with Healthy Football Food swaps (11/7).

For more information on the Doctors visit: http://www.azfamily.com/category/297437/the-doctors

Celtic Thunder is coming to Mesa on Wednesday, November 2nd at the Ikeda Theater! at Mesa Arts Center

The popular Irish music phenomenon is bringing its "Legacy" show to fans across the United States and Canada this fall, covering 75 cities. They will be performing tonight at Ikeda Theater- The Mesa Arts Center. Show starts at 7: 30 pm.

Celtic Thunder tickets http://www.celticthunder.com/

For more information on Ikeda Theater-The Mesa Art Center visit: http://www.mesaartscenter.com/

Mesa Arts Center

Address: 1 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85201

Phone: (480) 644-6500

El Palacio Chef to Compete in World Food Championships

The World Food Championships is the largest event in food sport. Now in its fifth year, WFC brings together 430 chefs from across the world that qualified for the competition. Chef Anthony Serrano will take part in the recipe category, which is themed for breakfast this year, and the Chef Challenge, which features just 21 chefs from around the world.



On November 9-15, the owner and Executive Chef of El Palacio will travel to Orange Beach, Alabama for the competition. If he wins, he will earn the title of 2016 World Food Champion.

For more information on the World Food Championships visit: https://worldfoodchampionships.com/

El Palacio Mexican Restaurant

Crossroads Towne Center

2950 E. Germann Rd.

Chandler, AZ 85249

480-802-5770

www.epfamilyrestaurants.com