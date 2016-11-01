A mother's worst nightmare is eased through friendship

Two women are bonded by a mother's worst nightmare.

In 2003, Arlene's 18-year-old daughter, Tambra Timko, was murdered. That's when she was introduced to Debi through their church.

Debi stood by Arlene's side, allowing her to cry on her shoulder and lean on her when she was breaking down. Through tragedy their friendship formed and soon they were inseparable. Over the years that bond has grown.

Arlene had always been a foster mom and convinced Debi to become one as well. Amazingly, Debi went on to adopt two children. So what did Arlene and her husband do? They adopted the sibling to Debi's children so the kids could grow up together as a family. Now the two families live across the street from each other and are constantly together.

"Her kids call me Aunt Arlene and my kids call her Aunt Debi," said the smiling Arlene.

As a thank you for standing by her side through thick and thin, Arlene wanted to surprise Debi with a simple gesture. So, the Surprise Squad stepped in to make that happen. With the help of the Omni Scottsdale Resort at Montelucia, we surprised the ladies with a spa day consisting of a pedicure, massage and lunch.

"It means the world to me but that's Arlene. That's how she functions," said a still surprised Debi. "That's what she does and I appreciate it. That's why she's my best friend."

Tambra Timko's murder is still unsolved. If anyone has any information, you are urged to contact police.

