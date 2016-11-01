Pinspiration

Pinspiration is a DIY arts and crafts studio/wine bar/events space in the Scottsdale/Phoenix area located on High Street (City North).

The studio removes DIY's common barriers to creativity and make it easy for every member of the community to unleash their inner artist and "try DIY.

Pinspiration's hip studio offers both open-ended and tutorial-let art experiences in a supportive, playful venue. Customers have access to a variety of high-quality art supplies and tools. Customers can create their own idea on the spot or they can choose from an array of ever-changing monthly project menus based on the most popular "pinned" social media projects and current craft trends.

The venue includes a VIP party room, a full-service beer/wine bar, a crafting/project room and Arizona's first splatter room, inspired by Jackson Pollock.

Please call ahead at 480-636-8010 or email info@pinspirationaz.com before visiting so we can make sure your space is reserved for your group.

Visit their website at: www.pinspirationaz.com

Fall Frenzy 2016 will be on November 4th, 2016 at Pinspiration from 6:30-9:30pm.

Tickets to the event can be purchased at bitly.com/fallfrenzy2016.

5410 E. High Street, Ste 105

Phoenix, AZ 85054

480-636-8010

Halloween Candy Buy Back Program

Parents can have kids choose their favorite pieces and donate the rest. On Tuesday, November 1, Dr. Philipp will continue his Halloween tradition of paying $2 per pound (up to 5 pounds per child) for candy. The candy will be shipped to American troops as part of Operation Gratitude. Sending candy to troops provides a 'taste of home' and lets them know that children appreciate their service. Parents can bring their children to Dr.Philipp's office in Chandler located at 3230 S. Gilbert Road, Suite 4 from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. to donate.

For more information, visit www.jphilipp.com

Three Halloween Candy Tips. Chandler Dentist J. Philipp's suggestions can help:

The Good Candies

Sugar-free lollipops stimulate saliva production, which flushes away bacteria.

Chocolate melts quickly and it's best to stick to plain.

Sugar-free gum helps dislodge food particles and stimulates saliva production, which can prevent tooth decay.

The Bad Candies

Sticky, chewy treats like gummy bears, caramel and taffy stick to your teeth. Generally, the stickier the candy, they worse it is for your teeth.

Sour candies have high acid levels that break down tooth enamel.

Hard candies stay in your mouth longer, coating it with sugar.

Jawbreakers can actually chip your teeth

While getting a bag full of candy is a child's dream, it can be a parent's nightmare. That's why Dr. Philipp offers the following advice:

Set a time to eat candy. Kids need to know that eating sweets isn't a non-stop activity. Moderation is key and when kids know they have a specific 'treat time' they're less likely to think about candy at other times.

Brush and floss after eating sweets and make it fun. Let kids pick out their brushes and pastes just make sure the toothpaste contains fluoride.

Talk about oral health. Halloween shouldn't be about the message that "candy is bad for you" but that "excess" is not good for your teeth. It's not just candy, but also fruit juices and snacks like pretzels.

Kids Mock Elections-EVERY KIDS VOTES

The presidential election is a week away but today valley elementary students are casting votes for the next president. Desert Mountain Elementary students are taking part in EVERY KID VOTES, the largest student mock election in the country.

For more information, visit:

http://everykidlearns.org/vote/every-kid-votes-1/

www.QCUSD.org

Grand Prix of Scottsdale features vintage mini racers



The second annual Grand Prix of Scottsdale is taking place on Nov. 4-6 in the heart of downtown Scottsdale. The race weekend promotes authentic American heritage, classic locally-made Vintage Mini Racers and a 1920s theme all to benefit the Southwest Human Development and the overall community. Visit www.grandprixscottsdale.com

For more information on event and tickets visit:

http://grandprixscottsdale.com/tickets.php

https://www.facebook.com/events/1199491313406440/

Arizona's first wood fired Mexican pizza oven

Aunt Chiladas Phoenix show us how to make our own Mexican pizza, even if you don't have your own pizza oven!

Aunt Chiladas Phoenix

7330 N Dreamy Draw Dr. Phx AZ 85020

For more information, visit their website and social media platforms:

Website: AuntChiladas.com

Instagram: @auntchiladasphoenix

Twitter: @auntchiladas

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/AuntChiladas

Fresko opens in Ahwatukee next month

Chef Kody Harris has always had the secrets of fresh, homemade Greek cuisine in her blood. Starting Tuesday, Nov. 8, food enthusiasts will get to experience her innovative cooking at the opening of the fast casual concept Fresko.

Harris is no stranger to the Phoenix dining scene. The former Executive Chef of Thirsty Lion and current owner of BOH Consulting, Harris is Greek and learned the unique flavors of Mediterranean cooking from her grandfather, who was also a chef. Harris and her wife, Janna, are excited about the debut of Fresko.

"Fresko is the restaurant I've always wanted, from top to bottom," Harris says. "Fresko translates to 'fresh,' and that's exactly what we offer in this kitchen. Great food doesn't have to be unhealthy food."

With Greek classics like Souvlaki, Keftedes and Spanakopita, Fresko touts the disease-fighting benefits of the Mediterranean Diet, with fresh vegetables, nuts, grains and olive oil at the foundation of most dishes.

The restaurant's interior is focused on recreating the authentic Greek home experience, with reclaimed barn wood walls, intricate tile work and a natural, countryside vibe. Paying homage to her roots, the walls include a side-by-side photo of her grandfather in his kitchen and Harris in hers.

Fresko is located at 5033 E. Elliot Rd. in Phoenix and is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant doesn't currently serve alcohol, but patrons can bring their own beer, wine and spirits.

For more information and to see the menu, visit:

www.freskokitchen.com

www.facebook.com/freskokitchen

Fresko

5033 E. Elliot Rd.,

Phoenix, AZ 85044

Arizona Faith Leaders Hold Town Hall at The Intersection of Race and Religion

Key Arizona Faith Leaders are taking the lead in addressing systemic racism in Phoenix by holding a Town Hall literally at the intersection of race and religion. This candid discussion is in direct response to calls for President Obama, U.S. House Speaker Ryan and U.S. Senate President Mitch McConnell to jointly convene a 2016 National Summit to Address Systemic Racism in America by Dr. Warren H. Stewart, Sr. earlier this year. After hearing the calls from Dr. Stewart, key leaders from all religions, races and backgrounds reached out and called for the discussion right here in Phoenix, just one week before the most historic election in our nation's history.

The greater Phoenix area has seen its share of acts indicative of systemic racism, from the alleged acts of racial profiling by Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio to the shooting of unarmed African Americans and Hispanics in South Phoenix, it is clear that this is our problem, not their problem, whoever they may be. This town hall is an opportunity for the community and leaders to come together for dialogue and offer solutions.

The Arizona Town Hall: Intersections of Race and Religion will be held Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at First Church UCC, 1407 North Second Street in Phoenix beginning at 7:00 p.m.

The Town Hall format will feature key questions and critical discussion guided by moderator Nelson Mendoza. In addition, the audience is invited to ask questions/share perspectives during the process of interchange. The evening experience will hopefully kindle healing conversations regarding systemic racism that exists within our community and country at large. The

forum is free of charge. Refreshments will be served. Bring a friend and join this titillating discussion.

To confirm your attendance at the town hall please visit www.fibcaz.org/arizonatownhall and register. You can also contact Renette Shaw, Executive Assistant to the Senior Pastor, Dr. Warren H. Stewart, Sr. at (602) 258-1998, extension 2210.