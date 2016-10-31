20 Surprises in 20 Days!

Day 13 -- AZ Family's Surprise Squad brings a mom a needed surprise

AZ Family's Surprise Squad dropped off a bundle of joy to a Valley mom as she gets ready to give birth.

Day 12 -- Veterans Day

Three local soldiers get a surprise from Toyota

At the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Phoenix, eight Grand Marshals received a big surprise when our Nicole Crites and Tess Rafols, with the help of the Arizona's Family Surprise Squad, gave away $100 Visa cards.

IHOP thanks military with free pancakes

3TV's Surprise Squad joined IHOP to thank veterans and active duty military with free, red, white and blue pancakes, beginning at 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Day 11 -- AZ Family's Surprise Squad helps a veteran give his wife a special day

As Veterans Day approaches Arizona's Family Surprise Squad wanted to honor a marine who gave so much for our country. But the only wish he wanted was to honor the caregiver who saved his life, his beautiful wife.

Day 10 -- Wild card Wednesday

Day 9 -- Mesa dad gets a 'hand up' from Arizona's Surprise Squad

Rob Cochran looked for work for nearly a year without any lucky. It was a difficult time for this Mesa family and that's why Arizona's Family Surprise Squad stopped by, hoping a hand-up will go a long way for this hard-working family.

Day 8 -- Woman in need helped by Surprise Squad

Vicki French joins us every morning on Facebook live and is always pleasant. But one morning a few weeks ago, she mentioned she was hungry and didn't have food. Our Facebook live family jumped in to help someone in need.

Day 7 -- Freebie Friday

Day 6 -- AZ Family's Surprise Squad takes mom and kids on a shopping spree of a lifetime

Brandon Lee joins Arizona's Family Surprise Squad to come to the rescue of a single mother. The Valley mother shared her struggles of putting food on the table and not being able to take her children shopping for new school clothes. Brandon took the family on the ultimate shopping spree at Fry's Food Stores' new clothing department. Plus, Fry's, OdySea Aquarium and Wet-N-Wild pitched in with prizes to give the family a day they will never forget!

Day 5 -- Wild-card Wednesday

Day 4 -- A mother's worst nightmare is eased through friendship

The death of a daughter brought two women together and now they are more than friends; they are sisters. The Omni Resort in Scottsdale teamed up with the Arizona's Family Surprise Squad to give these amazing women a day of pampering.

Day 3 -- Arizona's Family Surprise Squad honors breast cancer survivors

Abreast in the West is a Dragon Boat racing team made up of breast cancer survivors. They range in age from 28 to 78. "We are survivors. We are athletes. We are champions. We are thrivers," their team captain told Arizona's Family Surprise Squad.

Day 2 -- Freebie Friday

Day 1 -- Navy vet, wife surprised by Arizona's Family Surprise Squad

We’re all guilty of sitting in in front of the fridge, wondering what we might want while Mom is in the back yelling, "Close that refrigerator door!" Well, what if you didn’t have a refrigerator? That was the situation one West Valley family was facing. That's why Arizona's Family Surprise Squad got involved.

How does the Arizona's Famly Surprise Squad work?

