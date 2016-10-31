Arizona's Family Surprise Squad honors breast cancer survivors

20 SURPRISES IN 20 DAYS
Arizona's Family Surprise Squad honors breast cancer survivorsPosted: Updated:
'We are survivors. We are athletes. We are champions. We are thrivers.' (Source: 3TV)
The group wrote into Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad to honor their coach, Melissa Adams. (Source: 3TV)
The ladies, who range in age from 28 to 78, are there to support each other. (Source: 3TV)
(Source: 3TV)
(Source: 3TV)
The Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad powered by Valley Toyota Dealers makes their way around town helping make the day a little brighter for some lucky 3TV viewers. You never know where the Squad may show up or what they'll be doing when they get there.
You can keep up with the Surprise Squad by liking the 3TV Facebook page.
If you have a suggestion for the Surprise Squad, click here to use our web-based form to send a message. Tap here if you're on a mobile device.