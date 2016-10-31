Arizona's Family Surprise Squad honors breast cancer survivors

The ladies, who range in age from 28 to 78, are there to support each other. (Source: 3TV)

Inspirational. Brave. Amazing. These are just some of the words that come to mind when you hear about a group of Valley women, each of whom has jumped over a big hurdle in life -- breast cancer.

Abreast in the West is a Dragon Boat racing team made up of breast cancer survivors. They range in age from 28 to 78. Every Sunday, they meet at Tempe Town Lake to paddle. They have even competed and won medals. Most importantly, the ladies are there to support each other.

"The hallmark of this team, and my own, is the refusal to let the diagnosis of breast cancer define us or limit what we can do with our lives," team captain Carol Rothschild explained. "We are survivors. We are athletes. We are champions. We are thrivers."

The group wrote into Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad to honor their coach, Melissa Adams.

Adams leads and encourages the team with passion and motivation. Her team wanted to give her a special day for herself and to give her a megaphone for coaching.

When they are out on the lake, Adams often competes with the noise of airplanes landing at Sky Harbor International Airport.

Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad wanted to do more than just honor Adams.

With the help of community partners Pinspiration and La Bocca Wine Bar & Urban Kitchen, the Surprise Squad honored all the ladies with a special day for the whole group.

