Consumers say their Kenmore glass oven door 'exploded'

Jessica Lynch says her kitchen is the heart of her home and the place where she and her family members spend most of their time.

"I garden, so we're always experimenting with some sort of a recipe," she said.

And a lot of those recipes, of course, have to be cooked in an oven.

But these days, she can't do much cooking. That's because she says that the Kenmore oven that she bought at Sears is broken, and is completely unusable.

"Last weekend, my husband was making manicotti and after he took the dish out of the oven and placed it on top of the oven he moved over to the sink and we heard a loud explosion and looked and there was glass all over the ground," she told us.

In fact, pictures that she snapped moments after this happened show the oven's glass shattered all over her floor.

"The exterior glass had exploded into tiny little pieces," she said.

And here's the ironic part. This isn't the first time Lynch has had this problem with her Kenmore oven.

"Two years ago, something similar happened. I had finished pulling biscuits out of the oven and I would say 15-20 minutes had passed from the time I turned the oven off I was doing dishes and the same thing happened... a very loud explosion, the glass cracking and falling on the ground!"

Lynch says she paid to have the first oven glass replaced, not knowing the second one would, in her words, "explode again."

Worried that someone could get hurt by flying glass, Lynch reported both of the glass explosions to Sears. But she says the retailer brushed her off. It also allegedly refused to fix her second glass panel.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved. We discovered Lynch isn't the only one with this issue.

This government website that tracks consumer complaints shows numerous other people have reported the exact same problem with their "Kenmore ovens."

".... our oven door exploded in the middle of the night, sending shards of glass everywhere..." one consumer wrote.



3 On Your Side took the issue up with Sears to see if the company was aware of the issue.

Sears answered our inquiry with an email, saying, in part, " Damage to the glass can be caused by a number of things including using the door to push in an oven rack or an object striking the glass..."

But Lynch and other consumers say the glass on the Kenmore oven door shattered on its own while it was already closed.

Lynch is disappointed with Sears' response to what she says is a potentially dangerous situation.

She said she thinks the retailer has a dismissive attitude.

"I think they should be recalled and they should be replaced," Lynch said. "I will definitely think twice about buying another Kenmore product after this."

3 On Your Side contacted the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which tells us they are looking into the matter. It advises that if other consumers had something like this happen, they should report the incident.

Statement from Sears and Kenmore Brand:

The Kenmore brand places the highest priority on the safety of our products and those who use them. Ovens and ranges are specifically designed to withstand the high heat involved in cooking.

Within the first year of purchase, on a very small number of units, failure in the glass may be due to imperfections in the glass at installation and would be covered under the manufacturer’s warranty. Breakage beyond the first year following purchase is most likely due to damage caused to the glass during use. Damage to the glass can be caused by a number of things including using the door to push in an oven rack or an object striking the glass—both examples may cause a weakness and lead to failure over time.

As a precaution, and for the safety of our customers, the Kenmore brand (and the industry in general) uses safety glass that is specifically designed to “pebble” into small pieces with rounded edges to help prevent injury if the glass breaks. This is the latest technology and while the sound may startle a homeowner, Kenmore ovens and ranges comply with industry (UL) Safety Standards for Household Ranges.

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.