Uber driver frustrated after crash

Maria Hawkins recently made a career change. She left the medical field and now drives for Uber because it fits her schedule better.

"It's flexible, and you don't have to worry if the kids get sick, so it's great flexibility, and you make a lot of money," Hawkins said.

And Hawkins says the more she drives, the more money she makes.

"You can make anywhere from $350 to $500 a day depending when you drive and where you drive and how long you stay out. It's really good money," she said.

But the second day on the job, Hawkins crashed her car after hitting a median, causing close to $4,000 in damage.

Photographs of her car show just how badly her car was damaged and why it had to be towed to a collision center.

Hawkins turned the matter over to her insurance carrier, Farmers Insurance, which she thought would pay to repair her car.

However, Farmers later denied the claim saying she was technically “on the clock" with Uber at the time of the crash, so Uber's insurance is responsible for the repairs. After that, Hawkins says she couldn’t get a straight answer out of anyone and her car continues to be inoperable.

"I called the Uber guy, and he said, 'Why are you calling me? You have to take that up with your insurance,'" Hawkins said.

Hawkins says she's confused and frustrated. She just wants her car fixed. Well, it turns out, Uber's insurance decided to pay for her wrecked vehicle after all.

However, Uber's insurance adjuster said the damage was more like $3,300, which is about $700 short of what the body shop was charging.

So, Hawkins contacted 3 On Your Side.

"I contacted you Gary Harper because I watch you all the time and you always help people. And I need help right now because I don't know what to do," Hawkins said.

3 On Your Side got a hold of Uber which looked into the matter for me.

As a result, Hawkins says Uber immediately got in touch with her and agreed to pay for the repair in full.

That means Hawkins won't have to come up with that $700 shortfall.

This Gilbert woman says that's music to her ears and says she can't wait to hit the road for Uber so she can start making money again.

"I do like to drive. You can be out and enjoy the weather and meet people,” Hawkins said. “I'm a people person so that will be excellent."

By the way, Uber was great to work with, and 3 On Your Side appreciates the speedy resolution. If you’re considering driving for Uber and want more information on insurance coverage, just visit the links below.

When your insurance is responsible and when Uber’s insurance is responsible:

https://newsroom.uber.com/insurance-for-uberx-with-ridesharing/

Uber’s Rideshare Insurance Policy:

https://newsroom.uber.com/56463/

https://newsroom.uber.com/certificates-of-insurance-u-s-ridesharing/

