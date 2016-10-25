Chicken Fried Steak Day!

It's the end of salad season, bring on the gravy! The chicken-fried steak is a wholly American classic, and perhaps the most confusing cross-meat concoction since the turducken, but chicken friend steak is actually steak. We're celebrating National Chicken Friend Steak Day with Twin Peaks of Scottsdale who offer a chicken fried chicken and a chicken friend steak. For more info: TwinPeaksRestaurant.com

Recipe: Chicken Fried Steak

by Twin Peaks

Plate ware: Large White Oval Plate

Ingredients:

2 each (4 oz. wt.) Cube Steak

As Needed Seasoned Flour

As Needed Egg Wash

6 oz. (wt.) Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

1 order Green Beans

6 oz. (vol.) Jalapeno Cream Gravy

1 tsp. Fresh Parsley

Procedure:

1. Place 2 - 4 oz. (wt.) cube steak in seasoned flour to dredge, transfer to egg wash to coat, and transfer

back to seasoned flour to coat completely.

2. Transfer breaded steaks to a ½ sheet tray covered with seasoned flour and gently press flour into

each steak using the palm of your hand to flatten to a size of "8 X 5" and ¼" thick.

3. Using both hands simultaneously lay steaks gently into a 350 degree fryer.

4. Allow to fry for approximately 30 seconds until it rises to the surface. Place a fry basket on top of

steak and continue to cook for an additional 1 ½ minutes. Meanwhile, fire green bean mix following

the line procedure.

5. Remove from fryer using tongs and transfer to a cardboard tray. Finished CFS size should be "7 X 4".

6. Place 6 oz (wt.) of mashed potatoes on plate at 1 o'clock using a cook spoon; using tongs, place green

bean mix next to mashed potatoes at 10 o'clock.

7. Lean one fried steak on the mashed potatoes. Top with 2 oz. of gravy.

8. Lay the 2nd fried steak, slightly off center, on top of the other steak.

9. Ladle with 4 oz. of gravy covering the steak and a portion of the mashed potatoes.

10. Sprinkle 1 tsp. of fresh parsley over the gravy.

11. Place the steak knife blade under the chicken fried steak and between the green bean mix and garlic

mashed potatoes so the handle sticks out past the rim of the plate.