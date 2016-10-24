3 On Your Side
Update: IRS scam 'getting taxed'

A Valley woman was happy to see arrests made in the IRS Scam, especially after she was duped out of $1,800.
Chances are pretty good you either received a phone call or voice mail from someone claiming to be with the Internal Revenue Service.

Those callers though are really scammers and they've tricked people into handing over millions of dollars.

"I'm just happy and glad that, they are caught," said Ramona Bellah.

She is relieved when she looks at recent headlines and watches videos of some of the arrests involving the now infamous IRS phone scam. And she should be relieved because the Avondale woman was duped her out of $1,800.

"I would slap their face," Bellah said.

Published reports indicate 70 people, mostly overseas, were recently arrested for posing as IRS agents.

They would call unsuspecting Americans like Ramona and convince them that if they did not immediately pay off an old fictitious IRS tax debt they would be arrested.

The scheme started three years ago and has netted scammers around $40 million.

A recording of one of those calls used to intimidate you goes something like this: “Hello. This call is an official notice from IRS, Internal Revenue Service. The reason for this call is IRS is filing a lawsuit against you.”

Many of those fake IRS calls came out of India and made their way to the U.S. including right here in Arizona nearly 9,000 miles away.

Scammers would threaten people with imminent arrest if they didn't send money right away using prepaid cards.

Unfortunately, Ramona says she fell for it and forwarded $1,800.

"I felt like I had a gun to my head," Ramona said.

3 On Your Side profiled Ramona two years ago when the scam was really heating up. But with the recent arrests, complaints about the IRS scam appear to be dropping.

Felicia Thompson is with the Phoenix Better Business Bureau and tracks the IRS scam.

"We've gone from seeing over 200 scam reports a week to 11 so that's about a 95 percent decrease," Thompson said.

For years, the IRS phone scam was the top consumer complaint to the Better Business Bureau but not anymore.

With the recent arrests and with more people learning about the scam through outlets like 3 On Your Side, the scam is hopefully running out of steam.

"I think it's a combination of people really paying attention to the details because scam artists are very smart and also detailed but also I think the fact that that call center did get raided was a huge help in this instance," Thompson said.

Still, victims like Ramona say the scam will never completely go away.  

"They need to get them all, all of them," Ramona said.   

For additional information about the phone scam visit:

www.irs.gov/uac/Tax-Scams-Consumer-Alerts

www.treasury.gov/tigta/contact_report_scam.shtml

