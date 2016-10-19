Senior citizen comes to teenager's aid

McCade Waite went back to riding his skateboard after his hoverboard broke. (Source: KTVK)

Fourteen-year-old McCade Waite is learning a lesson in generosity and it's all because of a woman he's never even met before.

"What! I don't know, I'm speechless!" McCade said.

Darlene Wells is the stranger making a difference in the teenager's life. It all started with a recent 3 On Your Side report where the teen explained how he's out not only $600 but also the hoverboard he spent the money on.

"And I earned like so much money for it and it's not even fair," McCade said. "I'm only 14 and I earned all of that and it's really hard. Even though it's not a lot of money to them, to a 14-year-old, that's a ton of money."

You see, McCade worked all kinds of odd jobs to save up $600 to buy a hoverboard. But when the hoverboard broke, he took it back to the store, which agreed to fix it because it was under warranty. However, the company immediately closed up and kept McCade's $600 board.

The night that report aired, Wells was watching.

"My grandkids are almost 10 and 16 and I know if this happened to them I'd be like, I have to find this money somehow for them," she said.

This Sun City resident said she felt so bad for McCade that she drove to our studios and handed over $600 to give to McCade.

With that money in hand, we took her generous gift right on over to McCade and presented it to him.

McCade said he was in shock. "What?! Oh my gosh, what! Thank you so much! Why would you do this? What!"

McCade said that he's been pretty upset about not having his hoverboard, but Wells' generous gesture turned that all around.

"Thank you! It's like so generous -- and nice. You didn't even know me. That's crazy, like oh my gosh, thank you so much!"

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.