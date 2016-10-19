Meredith and HGTV's Fixer Upper launch new magazine

The Magnolia enterprise just got bigger. Chip and Joanna Gaines, stars of HGTV's show Fixer Upper, are launching a new magazine to help Americans quench their thirst for design inspiration. They've already got a hit show and a store in Waco, not to mention four little ones running around so we had to know, why a magazine? and why now?

Joanna simply states, "People were asking a lot of questions and I wasn't able to answer them so I thought the magazine was a great tool to have people look at it, take it in their homes, use it as a guide to some extent and hopefully be inspired by it."

It's called Magnolia Journal and will be produced quarterly. The first issue is available now, but you'll have to wait until February to get the next one. The Gaines' say readers can expect much of what they see on the show, but more focused on personal design challenges. "We're taking each season and thinking, what are the challenges people face in this season."

Also new to the Magnolia family, a book called The Magnolia Story. They say the book will give readers a look into what life was life for Chip and Joanna long before cameras started rolling and they became household names. Joanna says writing the book gave them a rare chance to slow down and look back at how far they've come. "So many times you're so busy moving forward that you don't stop and think about all that's happened," said Gaines.

And even with so much of their lives exposed for public consumption, the couple says the book promises a few surprises, like jail time for Chip, who they say took the bullet for Joanna. "People are going to need to read the book to see what happened."

With so many irons in the fire, the Gaines' say they always make time to come home and reconnect with their normal life. This means quality time with their kids, spending time in the garden, and just living the farm life. That, they say, is where they find their inspiration.

So what advise do they have for those of us who struggle with DIY projects? Chip says a new paint color and do wonders. Joanna advises simple things like new kitchen hardware, or outdoor shutters.

To order Magnolia Journal visit: Meredith.com or Meredith.com/Magnolia