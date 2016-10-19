New River woman accidentally forwards $747 to stranger's account

Teri Yount is grateful to 3 On Your Side for helping get her money back. (Source: 3TV News)

There's no doubt about it, Teri Yount has a love for horses.

"Oh, he's so dirty today. All of this Arizona dust,” Yount says as she brushes her horse. "It's just the passion of the sport and the animal and working with the animal and the competition."

But like any sport or hobby, horses cost money. And in this case, Yount pays a woman named Erin Rae Smith for regular horse boarding and training.

To make those payments, Yount uses a Chase Bank feature called QuickPay to forward the funds by simply using her smartphone.

The process she says is easy and quick, which explains the name QuickPay.

“You enter a recipient’s name for the money and either their phone number or an email address. One or the other,” Yount says.

Once you do that, you can forward money to that person.

However, Yount says something went horribly wrong when using QuickPay recently.

When she logged on and tried to transfer $747 to Smith for horse boarding and training, she mistakenly punched in the wrong phone number and all $747 didn't go to Smith, but it went to a stranger who had that wrong phone number.

"I was typing in the numbers and I inadvertently turned two of the numbers around,” Yount explained.

“So, you transposed the phone number?” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked.

"Yes, I transposed the number," Yount said.

Smith says she was supposed to have received an automated text message alerting her that $747 was going into her account from Yount.

However, that alert never came because remember, the money accidentally went to a stranger connected to that wrong phone number.

"I said, 'Teri, I have no alerts,'” Smith remembers telling her friend. “And she said, ‘Yes, yes, yes. I sent it to you. I'm positive.’ And I said, 'I’m positive too.' Teri and I did not receive an alert."

Yount then realized the mistake she had made and couldn’t believe it.

She contacted Chase for help to possibly reverse the transaction or do something. However, she said the bank claimed there was nothing they could do because she voluntarily forwarded the funds.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and told Chase about the mistake. We asked the bank to investigate the matter and to see if there was anything that could be done. Well, Chase not only looked into the matter for 3 On Your Side, but they actually wound up putting that $747 back into Yount’s bank account so she could pay Smith.

Yount says she'll never use QuickPay again and says if it wasn't for 3 On Your Side, she never would have gotten her money back.

“Gary Harper came out on a Thursday and by Tuesday, the money was back in the bank. So, it's like a miracle I guess, so thanks 3 On Your Side," Yount said.

3 On Your Side needs to reiterate that this was not a Chase mistake or problem. Regardless, they still looked into the matter and resolved it by refunding all that money.

It’s a good reminder to be extra careful when forwarding any money electronically. Whether you’re using an app or desktop computer, always make sure the dollar amount, account number and any other information are accurate before you send it.

