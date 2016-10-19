Wednesday, October 19

Wildlife World Zoo newborn otter’s open eyes

Wildlife World Zoo is welcoming baby otters. The newborns have just opened their eyes within the last few days, and joined us for a visit.

Asian small clawed otter facts:

Smallest of the otter species 5lbs-10lbs

related to skunks and weasels

The only species to catch their prey with their paws and not their mouth

only species to have partially webbed paws which gives them an excellent sense of touch and coordination

parents have to teach pups to swim

lives in extended family groups

is vulnerable due to habitat loss, hunting and pollution

uses its vibrissae (whiskers) to detect vibrations in the water and to find its food

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website www.wildlifeworld.com.

Paul's Carwash to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters begins today

It's the 9th year for Paul's Carwash, partnered with 95.1 The Oasis, and you can join the crew of CBS and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona to wash cars and collect donations! Participate by bringing your car down. Beginning today, CBS-5 Meteorologist Paul Horton will live in an RV at Desert Ridge Marketplace for the entire week, as he prepares to wash upwards of 2,000 cars to raise money and awareness for Big Brothers Big Sisters. It's a fun community event featuring music, mini horses, drill team entertainment and more. Last year Mayor Greg Stanton kicked things off as Dan Majerle, Grumpy Cat, Tom Chambers, Alice Cooper, and Luis Gonzales all drove their cars through.

For more information:

www.bbbsaz.org/site/c.bkLWKhOTLfK2E/b.6561905/apps/s/content.asp?ct=11289225

Local Love Marketplace 42

Marketplace 42 is a gathering of 60 local artisans who work hard at their craft that offers a boutique style setting and carefully stage items to best show their attributes. They also offer an ever growing variety of craft, classes, outdoor vendor events and charity fundraisers.

For more information, visit these social platforms:

https://www.facebook.com/Marketplace42/

https://www.instagram.com/marketplace42/

https://twitter.com/Marketplace_42

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday 10-6, and now Sundays 11-4 for the Holiday Season

Phone: 480-899-6642

Address: 825 S Cooper Rd STE B3 Gilbert AZ 85233

Cross Streets: SE Corner of Cooper AND Warner behind Discount Tire

The annual Taste of Cave Creek is back in town featuring food from more than 25 restaurants.

Are you ready to eat, drink and be merry? If so, mark your calendar for October 19 & 20 when Cave Creek offers its signature Taste of Cave Creek event. Nationwide Premier Sponsor for 24 years, the town has offered this event as a chance for residents to mingle with neighbors and for everyone to sample the amazing fare offered from local restaurants and bars.

The event is so widely popular that this year's attendance is expected to reach over 8,000 in the two-day span. The event is held at Stagecoach Village. Entry tickets are $10 (free for children 12 & under) and food tickets are $2 -$5. Parking is at Cave Creek and School House roads, where a free shuttle will then take you to the venue.

Wednesday, October 19th & Thursday, October 20th

Intro tickets $10, food tickets $2 & $5, please check out the website www.tasteofcavecreek.com

Stagecoach village

Address: 7100 E Cave Creek Road

Do it Herself

Learn to build seasonal door hanger. Join our workshop and learn to use a jigsaw, nailer and other carpenter’s tools to cut and craft a cute door decoration in one shape that can be painted with two different character faces that will greet your guests with a smile.

The Home Depot Workshops are designed to provide a mix of associate led instruction, demonstration, and some hands-on learning. Materials can be purchased to make your own project. For more information, contact your local Home Depot store.

Debbie Hernandez with Home Depot

https://twitter.com/diy_debbie

https://www.facebook.com/homedepotdebbie

Breast Cancer survivor and husband hold 6th annual Busting Butts to Save Breasts event

Melissa Keppel first felt a lump in 2011 and was told by several doctors it wasn't cancerous. She still felt something wasn't right and eventually found out she had stage 1 breast cancer. Her husband, Scott, decided to become certified in breast cancer nutrition and exercise recovery. Together they started the Busting Butts 5K with 100% proceeds going to charity.

Busting Butts to Save Breasts, Sunday October 23rd, 8:30 am.

For more information, visit BustingButtsToSaveBreasts.com

For more information on Scott Keppel visit:www.scottstrainingsystems.com

Streets of New York 40th Anniversary

Streets of New York, one of the oldest family-owned pizza chains in Arizona, commemorates its 40th anniversary with the 40 Days of Streets celebration. It includes prizes and special dining offers through November 12, 2016 with a portion of the proceeds from the 40th anniversary special benefitting Make-A-Wish Arizona.

Make-A-Wish Arizona will receive a portion of the sales from the "40th Anniversary Weekend Special" (Friday through Sunday), which is a 16" cheese pizza and 24 baked chicken wings for $20.00, as well as $1.00 for each person who enters the campaign. The goal is to raise a total of $5,000.00 to benefit the Make-A-Wish charity.

The 40 Days of Streets celebration will offer a variety of ways for guests to celebrate and participate. Guests may sign up online (www.streetsofnewyork.com/40days) or in store for a bevy of prizes, including five grand prizes, which will be drawn each week throughout October and November. Prizes will include:

Daily Streets of New York gift card giveaways

A trip to New York City for two to cheer on the Phoenix Suns vs. the New York Knicks on January 21, or the Brooklyn Nets on March 23. Round-trip airfare, lodging for 4 days and spending money are included.

A year of free pizza

55" flat-screen television

A year of free subs

Suite Night at the Suns: Host 20 friends for an evening of food, drinks and the game

*In the spirit of harkening back the pricing of the 1970s, the pizza chain will also be offering 76-cent slices of cheese pizza from 12 pm - 5 pm on October 19, 2016 at participating locations.

Family Size Toscana Pasta with Penne Recipe

By Streets of New York

36 oz. Penne Pasta

20 oz. Cubed Chicken Breast (oven-baked)

8 oz. Pesto Sauce

16 oz. Alfredo Sauce

12 oz. Artichoke Hearts

8 oz. Yellow Onions

4 oz. Fresh Spinach

6 oz. Roma Tomato

2 oz. Fresh Basil

1 oz. Fresh Garlic

1 oz. Olive Oil

4 oz. Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Toss chicken breast in olive oil and garlic and bake in the oven at 400 degrees until cooked (approximately 50-60 minutes.)

In a pot of salted water, boil the penne pasta.

Drain the pasta and set aside for later.

In a sauté pan, add 1oz of olive oil and place on medium heat.

Add the yellow onions and artichoke hearts to the pan and sauté until softened.

Add the garlic chicken breast and continue to sauté.

Add the pesto sauce and alfredo sauce and continue to cook until all ingredients are hot.

Add the penne pasta.

Add in fresh spinach and toss with ingredients. Do not overcook spinach, just wilt it.

Pour into a large serving bowl.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Top with diced Roma Tomatoes, fresh basil and shaved parmesan.

Enjoy!

Luxury Retirement Community to Host Charles Schwab Cup Championship "Putt For Charity"

Vi at Silverstone, a Vi and Plaza Companies community, will play host to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship "Putt for Charity" from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The event, which is open to the public, will take place at Vi at Silverstone, a luxury retirement community located in North Scottsdale at 23005 North 74th Street.

The Charity Putt event kicks off the annual Charles Schwab Cup Championship, which will be held from November 7 to 13 at Desert Mountain's Cochise Course, also located in North Scottsdale.

In addition to Vi at Silverstone, Vi boasts nine other properties throughout the United States. Vi's mission is to provide quality environments, services and programs to enrich the lives of older adults.

To learn more about Vi, visit; www.viliving.com

Career Fair- Phoenix College Career Services

Phoenix College Career Services will be hosting a Career Fair on Wednesday, October 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the Phoenix College campus (1202 W. Thomas Rd). Over 30 employers will be on campus to meet with employment candidates. This career fair is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to come prepared with updated resumes.

Employers on-site will include:

AMC Esplanade

Advanced Security

American Valet

Arizona Department of Corrections

Arcadia Montessori School

Asurion

Blackstone Security Services

Centralized Vision

Child Care Careers

Department of Economic Security

F.B.I.

Fierro Metal Systems, LLC

Gila River Health Care

Internet Television Factory

Lyneer Staffing Solutions

MCSO

Jackson Hewitt

Phoenician

Phoenix Police Department

Pioneer Title Agency

Robert Half

State Farm

UCP of Central Arizona

United Blood Systems

UPS

Verizon

VIP Pet Care

Wells Fargo

Wheat

National Guard

The public is also welcome to stop by the Career Services office at any time during normal business