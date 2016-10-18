Grieving widow hasn't received $3,000 headstone

Jeanne Stewart was heartbroken when she didn't receive a $3,000 headstone she paid for. (Source: 3TV)

Jeanne Stewart says her late husband had a passion for music.

"He loved music and played all the time with his family," Stewart said.

But on July 14, 2015, Charles Stewart’s voice fell silent after losing his battle to cancer. He and Jeanne were married 33 years.

"We knew he was on borrowed time; we just didn't know it was so short," Stewart said.

Stewart turned to Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary to take care of funeral arrangements and ordered a headstone for her husband's grave. Stewart described what she ordered.

"30 by 39 by 3-inch Ebony Black Flat Edge Marker," Stewart said.

While the permanent marker was being made, Stewart purchased a temporary one and had it placed on her husband's grave site.

Keep in mind, the permanent marker along with a flower vase cost Stewart nearly $3,000.

However, a full year after making the purchase the $3,000 marker and a flower vase were nowhere to be found.

In fact, the temporary stone she purchased is still on her husband's grave. Stewart says every time she asked where the permanent stone was, she received no solid answers.

"I went in person, I called I was told we're checking on it," Stewart said.

Stewart wasn't getting anywhere, and her frustrations grew.

"It just hurts, It's just like there's. I can't say it," Stewart said.

And not having her husband's permanent headstone has taken quite an emotional toll.

"Feel like a failure all the time, yes I let him down," Stewart said.

Stewart contacted 3 On Your Side, and we reached out to the mortuary, which agreed to look into the matter.

In the meantime, the family allowed 3 On Your Side to visit them at Charles' gravesite on a day he would have turned 71. It was an emotional visit for the family, but minutes after the family left the cemetery on this day, Stewart told us she got a surprise.

"I got a call from the mortuary stating that they had gotten in his marker, had it installed," Stewart said.

She had finally received the burial marker she paid nearly 3,000 dollars for nearly a year ago.

"It's everything he would have wanted and then some," Stewart said.

Stewart says it's amazing.

Not only did Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary come up with the headstone after a year, but after 3 On Your Side's involvement, they also refunded her nearly $3,000 that she paid.

"Thank you very, very much to 3 On Your Side. It is the best, and it's a beautiful marker. It's perfect," Stewart said.

A big thank you to Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary for not only coming up with that headstone but also returning all that money. That was a nice touch. By the way, we wanted to know exactly where the headstone has been all this time, but they never really had an answer.

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.