Inside Edition's Lisa Guerrero releases new craft book

Award-winning journalist, actress and author, Lisa Guerrero, who is best known as the Chief Investigative Reporter for CBS-5's Inside Edition, will be releasing her first craft book today.

It's called, "Jewelry for Your Table," and it'll teach readers how to curate, create, and gift one-of-a-kind napkin ring sets. In the newly released hardcover book, she explains how you can easily use vintage brooches and costume jewelry found at flea markets to bring a table scape to life.

You will recognize Guerrero from her recent consumer reports on Inside Edition, the latest which aired last week on a fish investigation. Lisa was the first woman to earn a TV contract as a sports reporter in LA, and was also the first Latina to host the Hispanic Heritage Month Reception at The White House.

Since becoming an investigative journalist in 2010, Lisa has won numerous prestigious, national awards, and she was named “One of the 100 Most Influential Hispanics in America” by the Hispanic Business Journal.

Lisa's latest venture to create crafts, she says, is to honor her family's heritage and help recycle those treasures we find in our everyday lives. You can meet her at a book signing event today at 6:30 p.m. at the Barnes & Noble in Scottsdale at 10500 N. 90th Street.

Book Signing with Lisa Guerrero

"Jewelry for Your Table"

Barnes & Noble

10500 N. 90th Street, Scottsdale AZ 85258

6:30 p.m.

For more info: LisaGuerrero.com