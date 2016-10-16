Creating your own Halloween decorations

Debbie Hernandez of Home Depot descrfibed how to make your own Halloween decorations. (Source: KTVK)

Debbie Hernandez of Home Depot shows us how to make our own Halloween decorations.

Pipe Strap Pumpkins

Materials:

-Copper Pipe Strap

-1/4" X 4", 5" or 6" Bolts

-1/4" Nuts (4) for each pumpkin

-Tin Snips

-Copper Spray Paint (optional)

Instructions:

-Cut (6) pieces of copper strap to desired size, making sure large holes are at each end of strap to fit 1/4" bolts.

-With the head of the bolt as the base, thread one end of each strap onto the bolt.

-Thread on a nut to secure straps at the bottom.

-Thread on another nut and leave towards the top.

-Place the other end of each strap at the top of the bolt.

-Add a small piece of the copper strap at the top for the stem.

-Then secure with another nut at the top.

-Bend copper straps slightly at the top and bottom to create the curvature of a pumpkin.

-Spray bolt and nuts copper (optional)

Halloween 2x4 Decoration

Materials:

-2x4 cut into 6", 8", 10", 12" pieces.

-1x4 cut to 20".

-Paint

-Black and White Paint Pens

-Burlap

-Glue gun

-Liquid nails

Instructions:

-Cut all wood.

-Paint 1x4 base piece and 2 blocks with black paint. One block will be the burlap mummy, other will be Frankenstien.

-Paint 3rd block orange for pumpkin.

-Paint last block white for ghost.

-Let dry.

-Paint faces on the blocks with paint pens.

-Draw eyes on the mummy block.

-Cut a strip of burlap, using hot glue, attach one end of burlap at the bottom of the block, wrap it around the block leaving the eyes show through, hot glue the other end of the burlap at the top.

-Use Liquid Nails to secure blocks to 1x4 base, let dry 24 hours or use hot glue in addition to the Liquid Nails for an instant bond.

