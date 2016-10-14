Fall leaves boast beautiful colors even in Arizona

When you think of Arizona, the thing you may think of is a great place to see fall colors.

But our beautiful state has it all, including short trips from the Valley to see seasons change.

"I think people are surprised to hear we have some beautiful canyons that turn yellow, red and orange in the fall," Carrie Templin of the Tonto National Forest said.

Templin said the Payson Ranger District has tons to offer when it comes to colorful hikes. She recommends hikes like Horton Creek, the East Verde River and much more.

"Another day trip would be going over to Globe and going up into the Pinal mountains,” she added. “There's several trails there to see maples and stuff."

Just outside of Flagstaff, you'll be treated to brilliant yellow Aspens. Take the Inner Basin trail for views that are sure to please.

Both the Prescott National Forest and Apache Sitgreaves National Forest offer tons of color too.

“Arizona is such a beautiful state. We have a little bit of everything,” Templin said.

Trees at higher elevations are in full swing now and soon to reach their peak, but lower elevation trees can last into December.

But you want to act fast because there are some factors that can mess up your plans.

Weather is the biggest factor. A hard freeze can kill leaves and a big wind storm can knock leaves to the ground.

So get out there, take in the fall colors and take lots of pictures to share with 3TV!

Copyright 2016 KPHO (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.