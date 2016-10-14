Gift of life: Living donors give to strangers to save loved ones

Paired donation creates a donor tree so everyone has a better chance of getting a matched organ. (Source: 3TV)

Can you imagine needing a life-saving transplant and every friend or family member who offered to get tested to see if they were a match wasn't compatible? There is a way they can give to a complete stranger to save you.

Most people only think about being an organ donor when they check-off the box for their driver's license.

Well, you don't have to die to give the gift of life. In fact, you don't even have to be a perfect match anymore.

There is a push underway to bring more awareness to something called paired donation to get more living donors signed up to save lives.

Michelle Fulcher wasn't looking for love when she met her soulmate at a business conference 13 years ago.

She says when it's right, you just know.

“I wasn't gonna let a good guy get away,” Fulcher said of her now husband, Tom.

They love to travel and hike. Then Tom started getting easily fatigued, weak and wound up on dialysis.

“You start to lose your strength and get tired. I needed a transplant,” Tom Fulcher said.

He was diagnosed as a child with Polycystic Kidney Disease, a progressive degenerative genetic disease where cysts take over your kidneys, crippling their function.

His mother, brothers, and aunt all have it, and there is no cure.

Michelle and six other friends got tested.

“I wanted to donate at all costs. I was gonna do whatever it took to get my husband a kidney,” Michelle said.

No one was a match.

“We might be compatible in love, but not in blood,” she laughed.

Then, their doctor told them about Paired Donation.

It's been around since 2007 here in Arizona, but not enough people know about it.

You sign up with someone you want to give to but can't. Other pairs do the same. Then a computer algorithm runs the blood types, tissues and antibodies to make the best transplant matches.

“It was the best thing I could have ever done in my life,” Michelle said.

If she could shout it from the rooftops, she would.

“If just more people were aware of it,” Michelle said.

For now, the billboard she’s featured on, near 16th Street and Thomas Road will have to do. It features a larger-than-life smiling Michelle captioned, “I'm a living kidney donor! Save a life.”

“Michelle gave more than her kidney. She gave a piece of her heart,” said Risa Simon, who also happens to be a kidney transplant recipient. “Most people don't even know you can do this while you're living. They think you have to be dead to donate!”

She helped start the Transplant First Academy to encourage more living donors to give the gift of life.

“We have 100,000 people waiting in the U.S. for a kidney, and there are 35,000 patients added to the list every year,” Simon said.

Thirteen strangers got matched to save each other in Tom and Michelle's paired donation chain, one of the biggest in Arizona.

The Fulchers feel so strongly about paired donation, they started up a kidney transplant network on LinkedIn and already have about 3,000 members from all over America, and 80 different countries around the world.

“It's been an incredible journey and we're gonna continue to spread the word as much as we can and save as many lives as we can,” Michelle said. “I am eternally grateful."

Something she feels compelled to do, because when it's right, you just know.

If you'd like more information on becoming a living donor or paired donation

Walk for PKD Sunday, October 16th at Kiwanis Park in Tempe

