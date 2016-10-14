Gift of life: Living donors give to strangers to save loved ones

Gift of life: Living donors give to strangers to save loved onesPosted: Updated:
Nicole Crites anchors "Good Evening Arizona" weeknights 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. on 3TV with Brandon Lee.
The two- time Emmy award winner has been telling stories about Valley newsmakers and trends for more than a decade. Before joining 3TV's "Good Evening Arizona" team, she was the morning news anchor at KPHO-TV in Phoenix.
Nicole loves meeting new people every day and finding ways to bring context to news unfolding in our community and our world.
A wife and mother of two little ones, Nicole is always exploring Arizona to uncover exciting adventures to share. She grew up in a big family, one of six kids in Tucson.
She graduated from the University of Arizona. Work and early internships took her from Manhattan to Spokane, WA, back to Arizona, where she and her high school sweetheart settled to start a family.
Nicole loves to read and keep busy with community service and crafts, like quilting baby blankets, something her mom taught her in elementary school.Nicole's passion for storytelling and helping others is why she got into journalism.
She won an Emmy for her field anchoring of the deadly Tucson shooting and assassination attempt of then-Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and another for her KPHO "Keeping the Promise" series on military struggles and success profiles.
She is an active board member for the nonprofit, Military Assistance Mission, supporting our Arizona military, their families and wounded warriors.
She believes everyone has a story and says the most interesting people she has interviewed weren't the actors or politicians who've been guests on the show over the years, but the "ordinary" people you'd never guess have overcome extreme odds and are doing extraordinary things every day
