Hives Healing Heroes aims to help veterans with PTSD

On Thursday, October 13, more than 20 area Home Depot associates will partner with Arizona Heroes to Hometowns to build storage for bee hives as part of a new program called Hives Healing Heroes. The program aims to help veterans with PTSD and other injuries through beekeeping, as a way to help veterans develop coping mechanisms.

Hives Healing Heroes will pair veterans with mentors who will help them set up their hives and care for bees. Veterans can set them up on their property or utilize space at a community garden.

This local volunteer project is part of the company's annual Celebration of Service campaign, a nationwide effort led by Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate-led volunteer force, to give back to veterans between September 1 and Veterans Day. In addition to Team Depot's efforts, The Home Depot Foundation is pledging to grow its commitment to veteran-related causes to a quarter of a billion dollars by 2020.

Throughout the campaign Team Depot is inviting consumers to 'celebrate service' on social media. For each social media action The Home Depot Foundation will donate $1, up to $500,000, between September 1 and Veterans Day to organizations that help veterans including: Meals on Wheels America, Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Student Veterans of America, Team Rubicon and Volunteers of America.

People can celebrate service by sharing a photo of giving back in their own communities or honoring a service member on Twitter and Instagram, and use the hashtag #ServiceSelfie. For each #ServiceSelfie shared during Celebration of Service, The Home Depot Foundation will donate $1 toward the $500,000 goal.

The Team Depot Facebook page will highlight one of these partners throughout Celebration of Service. Comments and shares of these spotlight posts will also equal $1 toward the $500,000.

Since the first The Home Depot store opened in 1979, giving back has been a core value for the Company and a passion for its associates. Today, The Home Depot, in partnership with The Home Depot Foundation, focuses its philanthropic efforts on improving the homes and lives of U.S. military veterans and their families and aiding communities affected by natural disasters. Through Team Depot, the Company's associate-led volunteer force, thousands of associates dedicate their time and talents to these efforts in the communities where they live and work.



Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has invested more than $160 million to provide safe housing to veterans, and along with the help of Team Depot volunteers, has transformed more than 26,700 homes for veterans. To learn more and see Team Depot in action, visit www.homedepot.com/teamdepot.