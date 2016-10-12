Phoenix Fashion Week begins

I'ts said to be the Valley's leading authority on fashion, and it kicks off today with runway shows beginning from 5pm to 10pm through Oct 15th. Phoenix Fashion Week's three-day event at Talking Stick Resort celebrates the conclusion of a four-month emerging designer boot camp. "Phoenix Fashion Week continues to innovate," says Brian Hill executive director.

Fourteen hand-selected designers have been preparing to launch their collections, debuting their highly-anticipated looks to more than 6,000 of the Valley's most fashionable men and women, influencers, celebrities and more. This year's schedule builds on the success of last year, with many former Phoenix Fashion Week participants returning as established or couture designers, including State Forty Eight and Charmosa.

Also, this year, guests will get to purchase curated items direct from the runway through a mobile app. Expect to see fashion-focused seminars taught by industry experts, along with 24 high-energy evening runway shows. And, each night Hill and the Phoenix Fashion Week team will announce Lifestyle, Contemporary and Couture "Designer of the Year." These winners will get to market their collections on home shopping TV network EVINE in the Spring of 2017.

Offering insight on how to wear fashion's hottest trends, and how to successfully run an emerging brand, Phoenix Fashion Week continues to position itself as a global expert on Arizona's fashion industry. The group offers year-round fashion trends, educational fashion seminars, and charitable partnerships. "This kind of reach proves that Phoenix Fashion Week is the launch pad for brands looking to succeed in the fashion industry," says Hill.

In addition to the scheduled runway shows, guests can enjoy designer shopping in the Style Villa Marketplace, designer meet and greets, live music, free polish changes, and more. For more info: PhoenixFashionWeek.com

The three-day event schedule is as follows:



10/13: COMMUNITY

Art Institute of Phoenix

Community Designers

#LoveUp

State Forty Eight

Marisa Mike

Forgiven Love

Isy B.

Fracesca Lake, FIDM Debut



10/14: CONTEMPORARY

Amanda Casarez

MXN

Ricci JVR

Laura Tanzer

Charmosa

Resty

Luxery by Xandra

Brothers Tailors



10/15: LUXURY COUTURE

Barbara Bultman

MOWA by Emily Smith

Aconav

Cosmogyral

Dalida Ayach

Rachad Itani Couture

Yas Couture By Elie Madi

Rocky Gathercole

