Phoenix Fashion Week begins

Phoenix Fashion Week beginsPosted: Updated:
I'ts said to be the Valley's leading authority on fashion, and it kicks off today with runway shows beginning from 5pm to 10pm through Oct 15th. Phoenix Fashion Week's three-day event at Talking Stick Resort celebrates the conclusion of a four-month emerging designer boot camp. "Phoenix Fashion Week continues to innovate," says Brian Hill executive director.
Fourteen hand-selected designers have been preparing to launch their collections, debuting their highly-anticipated looks to more than 6,000 of the Valley's most fashionable men and women, influencers, celebrities and more. This year's schedule builds on the success of last year, with many former Phoenix Fashion Week participants returning as established or couture designers, including State Forty Eight and Charmosa.
Also, this year, guests will get to purchase curated items direct from the runway through a mobile app. Expect to see fashion-focused seminars taught by industry experts, along with 24 high-energy evening runway shows. And, each night Hill and the Phoenix Fashion Week team will announce Lifestyle, Contemporary and Couture "Designer of the Year." These winners will get to market their collections on home shopping TV network EVINE in the Spring of 2017.
Offering insight on how to wear fashion's hottest trends, and how to successfully run an emerging brand, Phoenix Fashion Week continues to position itself as a global expert on Arizona's fashion industry. The group offers year-round fashion trends, educational fashion seminars, and charitable partnerships. "This kind of reach proves that Phoenix Fashion Week is the launch pad for brands looking to succeed in the fashion industry," says Hill.
In addition to the scheduled runway shows, guests can enjoy designer shopping in the Style Villa Marketplace, designer meet and greets, live music, free polish changes, and more. For more info: PhoenixFashionWeek.com
The three-day event schedule is as follows:
10/13: COMMUNITY
Art Institute of Phoenix
Community Designers
#LoveUp
State Forty Eight
Marisa Mike
Forgiven Love
Isy B.
Fracesca Lake, FIDM Debut
10/14: CONTEMPORARY
Amanda Casarez
MXN
Ricci JVR
Laura Tanzer
Charmosa
Resty
Luxery by Xandra
Brothers Tailors
10/15: LUXURY COUTURE
Barbara Bultman
MOWA by Emily Smith
Aconav
Cosmogyral
Dalida Ayach
Rachad Itani Couture
Yas Couture By Elie Madi
Rocky Gathercole