Linemen train for their version of the Olympics

SRP Linemen are in training in the Valley to compete in their version of the Olympics. This weekend, the linemen who go out during monsoon to keep your lights on will compete against more than 200 other utility companies in the 33rd Annual 2016 International Lineman's Rodeo & Expo in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

The Lineman's Rodeo attracts the best linemen from around the world to compete in events based on traditional lineman tasks and skills. There's even a mystery event, for even more fun. The first Lineman's Rodeo was held in September 1984, with twelve participating teams from Kansas and Missouri. Today, some 30-years later, The Rodeo has grown to over 200 teams from across the nation and 250 apprentices.

The tradition of this event began, with organizers wanting to expand their commitment to promote work safe practices that help improve the safe performance of line work.

At the expo, attendees have the opportunity to hear from industry experts on safety issues and hot topics evolving in the industry. The event will be held at the Overland Park Convention Center, and is free to all attendees. For more info: LinemansRodeoKC.com