Brownie Brittle founder debuts new cookbook & shares recipe

Baking is in Sheila G. Mains' blood. She grew up baking with her grandmother Rose and mother Hilda. And, it was her mom's Congo Bars that hooked her on chocolate forever. In 1992, when Sheila was laid off from her CFO position at an industrial advertising agency, she followed her heart and gave baking a whirl. The rest, as they say, is history.

Sheila's signature brownies became a hit, and her beloved Brownie Brittle took the snack world by storm. In fact, her award-winning Brownie Brittle sold more than 35 million bags alone in the past year crowning Sheila G. Mains as the reigning "Brownie Queen."



In Sheila's first cookbook, "Sheila G's Butter & Chocolate: 101 Creative Sweets and Treats Using Brownie Batter" (Kyle Books; October 2016; Paperback; $19.95) she shares her passion for chocolate as well as her coveted, world-famous brownie and blondie recipes.

Sheila's goal with this wholly original cookbook is to encourage home bakers to think beyond brownies! Guided by her ideas for using brownie batter in innovative, non-traditional ways, with such creations as Brownie Stuffed French Toast, "Brownie-fied" Strawberries, Brownie Doughnuts, and Cookie Dough Brownies (which were the best-selling dessert at Disney World's Hollywood Studios for three consecutive years), she showcases the versatility of brownie and blondie batter with 101 recipes.

And, just in time for the holidays, Sheila shares her cookbook and recipe with us, and will be hosting a cookbook signing at AJ's Fine Foods on 44th St and Camelback today, from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. For more info: BrownieBrittle.com

Recipe: Pumpkin Pie with Brownie Brittle Crust

YIELD 8 to 10 servings

PREP 15 minutes

BAKE 50 minutes



BROWNIE BRITTLE CRUST

11/2 cups BROWNIE BRITTLE

(One 5-ounce bag = 1 cup crushed)

or chocolate wafers crushed in

A food processor

6 tablespoons salted butter, melted

PUMPKIN FILLING

1 (15-ounce) can pureed pumpkin

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened

Condensed milk



1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. PREPARE THE BROWNIE BRITTLE CRUST: Mix the crushed BROWNIE BRITTLE with the melted butter. Press the crumb mixture firmly and evenly into the bottom and sides of a 9-inch pie pan. Bake for 10 minutes and set aside to cool. Increase the oven temperature to 425°F.

3. PREPARE THE PUMPKIN FILLING: Combine the pumpkin, cloves, ginger,

nutmeg, cinnamon, and salt in a small saucepan. Stir and cook over low

heat for 5 minutes to allow the flavors to meld. Set aside and allow to cool.

4. Beat the eggs thoroughly in a bowl and then mix in the sweetened

condensed milk. Add the cooled pumpkin and spice mixture to the egg

mixture and blend thoroughly.

5. Pour the pumpkin filling into the crust and bake for 15 minutes.

6. Reduce the oven temperature to 350°F and bake an additional 35 minutes

or until center appears to be set.

7. Allow the pie to cool completely, then refrigerate until ready to serve.