Pop Up Museum celebrates life of Ernest W. McFarland

The Arizona Capitol Museum is celebrating the life of Ernest W. McFarland with a pop-up museum this weekend to coincide with his Oct 9th, 1894 birthday. McFarland served in all three branches of government, was a U.S. Senator, Arizona's 10th Governor, Chief Justice of the AZ Supreme Court, Father of the GI Bill, Founder of KTVK-3TV, and much more. His public service spanned more than six decades, and the memorial will feature 22 panels highlighting his life, career and service.

McFarland founded KTVK-3TV in 1955, Phoenix's third television station at the time. McFarland has been quoted, saying that he chose the KTVK call letters "because TV will be our middle name." He continued operating the station, while he practiced law, then ultimately handed the station down to his daughter Jewell, and husband Dell Lewis who ran operations until 1999.

There is a new memorial called Ernest W. McFarland and the American Dream at Wesley Bolin Plaza. It’s not just dedicated to McFarland but to all Americans. It was built through a private fundraising effort and the main arch represents the gateway to opportunity for all Americans.

The Arizona Capitol Museum is located at 1700 W. Washington Street. Museum hours are 9am-4 pm today, and 10am-2 pm on Saturday. A new memorial to McFarland and the American Dream is adjacent to the museum at Wesley Bolin Plaza. For more info: AZLibrary.gov