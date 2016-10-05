Hoverboard heartache for Valley teen

A Valley teenager saved up hundreds of dollars to buy the latest high-tech toy, only to get burned in the end.

Fourteen-year-old Mccade Waite is a pretty active skateboarder so when he got a hoverboard for his birthday, he was excited.

Mccade said he worked a number of different jobs in order to save up and with the help of his dad, who pitched in money as well, Mccade bought the hoverboard.

"It was really tough because I had to work for like everybody I knew and it was like taking a lot of my time," Mccade said.

"It was a board that my son had saved up $300 of his own money for -- at 14 that's hard to do," Chance Waite said. "He scraped up for a long time."

With money in hand, Mccade went to a business called Future X Boards run by Leo Gaona and Devin Bain. The two men and their company were even featured in a 3TV news segment last year demonstrating the boards.

But after paying $600 for the board, Mccade and his dad say it broke.

"And it was flashing with a red light and it wouldn't work," Mccade said.

Luckily, the board had a warranty and Future X Boards agreed to repair it, but that was nearly five months ago and this teenager still doesn't have his $600 board back.

"There are things that I'm willing to forget about when it comes to purchases of things that broke, things that I need to return," Chance said. Six hundred bucks, though, I couldn't just let that one lie."

Mccade said he feels "betrayed because they just took it and we paid extra for the one-year warranty."

3 On Your Side got involved and we went to Future X Boards in Scottsdale. However, we found the business completely shut down and the storefront up for lease.

So, we sent messages to numerous different emails associated with Future X Boards, but they were all returned as undeliverable.

All phone numbers connected to the business were disconnected. We even sent Facebook messages to Gaona and Bain inquiring into Mccades's hoverboard, but no one ever responded.

Mccade said the ordeal is certainly a life lesson. He's out $600 and now has nothing to show for it. As a result, he's back to riding his skateboard.

"You took like a baby's candy and I earned so much money for it and it's not even fair," Mccade said. "I'm only 14 and I earned all of that and it's really hard. Even though it's not a lot of money to them, to a 14-year-old that's a ton of money."

With the holiday season coming up, this is a good reminder for consumers because many times businesses are here today gone tomorrow. Keep that in mind when making pricey purchases.

